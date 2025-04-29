Delhi Capitals (DC) vs Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) is another interesting match-up for the fans, where both teams will face each other for the first time in this IPL season at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Know who is likely to win, and also know the pitch report and playing 11:

Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report for DC vs KKR

Arun Jaitley Stadium has a flat and hard profile, offering consistent bounce throughout the match. It is expected to be a batting-friendly pitch, with minor support for bowlers, especially during the first innings of the match-up. Historically, the team batting first has won ten times in 15 matches at this venue since 2023.

The winner of the toss will be interested in bowling first considering the high success of the chasing team.

DC vs KKR: Head-to-Head Record

DC and KKR have played against each other in 38 matches, and KKR has won 18 matches while DC has won 15 matches.

In this season, KKR has been struggling to win matches and has only won 3 out of their 9 matches, whereas DC has built a great momentum by winning 6 out of their 9 matches.

DC vs KKR Predicted Playing 11:

KKR Predicted 11: Sunil Narine, Rahamanullah Gurbaz, Ajinkya Rahane(c), Rinku Singh, Andre Russel, Vaibhav Arora, Venkatesh Iyer, Rovman Powell, Chetan Sakariya, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy

KKR Impact Sub: Angkrish Raghuvanshi

DC Predicted 11: Faf du Plessis, Abhishek Porel, KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel(c), Vipraj Nigam, Mitchel Starc, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera

DC Impact Sub: Ashutosh Sharma/T Natarajan

Match Prediction: DC vs KKR; Who is Likely to Win?

This match is pivotal for both teams in their journey to reach the playoffs. DC has shown remarkable consistency throughout the season with balanced performances in both batting and bowling departments, making them favourites to win this encounter. While KKR has undergone significant changes this season and shown promise, KKR can perform a dominating play if their top and middle order fires.

Also read: Visakhapatnam set to host India vs South Africa ODI in December

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more sports news.