Visakhapatnam is set to emerge as a global hub for cloud and AI data services, as tech giant Google prepares to establish a state-of-the-art facility in the coastal city. Announcing the development on Monday, 28 April, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu emphasized that this marks a significant step toward transforming the state into a knowledge-driven economy.

Speaking at the inauguration of the Landmark Academic and Hostel Blocks and the V-Launchpad 2025 Startup Expo at VIT-AP University in Amaravati, Chandrababu Naidu stated that the state’s efforts to attract Google began in December 2023. These culminated in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) signed on 11 December between the Andhra Pradesh government and Google to set up an Artificial Intelligence (AI) Data Centre and a Cloud Data Centre in Visakhapatnam.

The agreement followed discussions involving Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu, IT Minister Nara Lokesh, and Google’s Global Networking and Infrastructure Vice-President Bikash Koley. The state has since been actively positioning Visakhapatnam as a future-ready technology hub, tapping into its potential to serve sectors like banking, IT, healthcare, and emerging startups.

Google identified Visakhapatnam as a strategic location due to the increasing demand for secure and scalable cloud infrastructure. The upcoming facility will leverage advanced AI and machine learning technologies, aligning with global trends in digital transformation.

Beyond data services, Google is also exploring opportunities in Visakhapatnam for further deep-tech investments, including the installation of undersea internet cables and the development of a dedicated optical fiber network that will enhance global connectivity.

As part of the MoU, Google will support Andhra Pradesh’s broader digital mission by offering AI and cloud training to 10,000 students, providing mentorship and cloud credits to startups, and partnering with the state government to implement AI-based solutions across key areas such as healthcare, agriculture, disaster management, traffic optimization, and environmental protection.

At the V-Launchpad 2025 event, Chandrababu Naidu reiterated his government’s commitment to balanced development across all regions of Andhra Pradesh.

