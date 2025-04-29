A family residing in Visakhapatnam, with members holding both Pakistani and Indian citizenship, met City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi on Monday to seek assistance regarding their residency status. The visit comes in the wake of the central government’s recent directive instructing Pakistani nationals to leave the country following the terror attack in Pahalgam. According to officials, the husband and elder son in the family residing in Visakhapatnam are citizens of Pakistan, while the wife and younger son are Indian nationals. In compliance with central orders, the state government has begun collecting data on Pakistani citizens currently residing in Andhra Pradesh.

The family approached the Police Commissioner to explain their circumstances, stating that their elder son is undergoing medical treatment in Visakhapatnam. They further revealed that they had applied for a long-term visa last year, but the application is still pending.

Responding to the issue, Commissioner Bagchi confirmed that the family’s details have been forwarded to the state government. He added that any further action regarding the stay of the citizens of Pakistan in Visakhapatnam would be taken based on directions from the concerned authorities.

