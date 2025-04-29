South Central Railway has announced the cancellation and diversion of several trains due to ongoing pre-no-interlocking and non-interlocking works at Mahabubabad station in Secunderabad Division, according to Waltair Senior Divisional Commercial Manager K Sandeep. Among these, four major trains have been cancelled between Visakhapatnam and New Delhi in May and June:

Train Cancellations:

Visakhapatnam–New Delhi AP Express (20805): Cancelled on May 27, 28 and June 18, 19

New Delhi-Visakhapatnam AP Express (20806): Cancelled on May 27, 28, and on June 18 and 19

Visakhapatnam–Hazrat Nizamuddin Swarna Jayanti Express (12803): Cancelled on May 23, 26 and June 16

Hazrat Nizamuddin–Visakhapatnam Swarna Jayanti Express (12804): Cancelled on May 25, 28 and June 18

Train Diversions:

Visakhapatnam–Mumbai LTT–Visakhapatnam Express (18519/18520): Diverted via Pagidipalli, Guntur, and Vijayawada from May 22 to 28

East Coast Express (18045) and Konark Express (11019/11020): Diverted on May 27 and 28

Hyderabad–Shalimar (18046): Diverted on May 28 and 29

East Coast Express (22849): Diverted on May 28

Visakhapatnam–Gandhidham SF Express (20803): Diverted on May 22 and June 19

Gandhidham–Visakhapatnam SF Express (20804): Diverted on May 25 and June 22

Puri–Okha SF Express (20819): Diverted on May 25 and June 15

Okha–Puri SF Express (20820): Diverted on May 28 and June 18

(Diversion route: Lakoli, Raipur, and Nagpur)

Additional Service Updates:

Visakhapatnam–Secunderabad Vande Bharat (20833): Will depart 1 hour 15 minutes late on May 29

Visakhapatnam–Hyderabad Godavari SF Express (12727) and Visakhapatnam–Mahabubnagar SF Express (12861): Affected on May 24 and 28

Bhubaneswar–CST Mumbai Konark Express (11020) and Shalimar–Hyderabad East Coast Express (18045): Will skip Mahabubabad halt on May 24, 25, and 26

Passengers are advised to check their train schedules in advance, make note of any cancelled trains, and plan accordingly.

