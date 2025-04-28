With the start of a fresh week, a slew of new OTT releases are coming out. If you’re into mystery and crime thrillers, check out Another Simple Faor, the sequel to ‘A Simple Favor.’ If tense family drama and strained relations are your thing, Kull: The Legacy of the Raisingghs might be to your satisfaction. If a good laugh is what you seek, ‘Bromance’ a Malayalam adventure comedy fits the bill! These are just some of the many latest OTT releases. Take a look at the rest below”

Another Simple Favor

Stephanie Smothers (Anna Kendrick) and Emily Nelson (Blake Lively) cross paths once again on the stunning island of Capri, Italy, where Emily is set to marry a wealthy Italian businessman. But with glitz and glamour come dark secrets — murder and betrayal are also on the guest list for this high-stakes wedding full of shocking twists and turns.

Release date: 1 May 2025

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Black, White And Gray: Love Kills

In the murky world of love and lies, truth is anything but simple. Black, White & Gray: Love Kills reimagines the crime documentary genre, delving into a scandalous serial killing case tainted by forbidden romance and deception. A dark, gripping watch that pushes the boundaries of typical murder mysteries.

Release date: 2 May 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Bromance

This Malayalam adventure comedy trails Binto as he bands together with his brother’s quirky friends to set off on a daring and emotional quest. Their journey, filled with surprising turns and heartfelt moments, is sure to leave you entertained.

Release date: 1 May 2025

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

Costao

Inspired by real events, Costao tells the story of Costao Fernandes, a Goa-based customs officer in the 1990s. Battling internal corruption and external threats, he risks everything to bring down a massive gold smuggling network. An inspiring portrait of resilience and integrity.

Release date: 1 May 2025

OTT Platform: Zee5

Kull: The Legacy Of The Raisingghs

When the fearsome head of the Raisinggh dynasty passes away, chaos ensues as his three children wage a ruthless war for power. As their battle for the throne intensifies, buried secrets and betrayals surface, threatening to destroy the family from within.

Release date: 2 May 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Unseen: Season 2

A domestic worker’s desperate hunt for her missing husband plunges her into a dangerous world of crime. As her painful past resurfaces and violence looms, her quest for answers becomes a gripping and emotional journey.

Release date: 1 May 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Carême

Carême brings to life the story of Antonin Carême, the culinary prodigy of the Napoleonic era. But beyond the world of haute cuisine, he becomes entangled in a dangerous web of espionage, politics, and survival.

Release date: 30 April 2025

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

Turning Point: The Vietnam War

This deep-dive documentary series takes you through pivotal moments of the Vietnam War — from the Gulf of Tonkin to the fall of Saigon — shedding light on the devastating consequences that shaped modern history.

Release date: 30 April 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Exterritorial

In this intense German action thriller, ex-Special Forces operative Sara embarks on a relentless mission to find her missing son after he vanishes during a visit to the U.S. consulate in Frankfurt. A gripping tale of survival against all odds.

Release date: 30 April 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

The Eternaut

A deadly snowstorm sweeps across Buenos Aires, killing millions. The Eternaut follows Juan Salvo and a group of survivors as they face a terrifying and unseen extraterrestrial menace.

Release date: 30 April 2025

OTT Platform: Netflix

Star Wars: Tales of the Underworld

Dive deep into the darker corners of the galaxy with this six-episode saga. Join former assassin Asajj Ventress and outlaw Cad Bane as they battle their pasts, new enemies, and shifting loyalties in the criminal underworld.

Release date: 4 May 2025

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Muthayya (Telugu)

Set in the village of Chennuru, Telangana, Muthayya is the heartwarming and bittersweet tale of a 70-year-old man’s relentless pursuit of his dream to act. With the help of his young friend Malli, Muthayya fights against all odds to leave his mark.

Release date: 1 May 2025

OTT Platform: ETV Win

100 Foot Wave Season 3

The Emmy-nominated docuseries returns, continuing the awe-inspiring story of Garrett McNamara, Nicole McNamara, and their fellow surfers as they push their physical and mental limits in the quest to ride the ultimate 100-foot wave.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

With this lineup of new OTT releases, there’s plenty to binge-watch this week. So when you’re ready to kick back, grab your favorite snack, pick a title from the list, and hit play!

