Peela Srinivasa Rao has been elected as the new Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The election took place during the GVMC governing body meeting on 28 April 2025, which commenced at 11 am under the leadership of District Joint Collector Mayur Ashok. The session was attended by corporators and ex-officio members.

Announcing the result, the Joint Collector declared alliance candidate and TDP corporator Peela Srinivasa Rao as the elected Mayor and presented him with the official certificate.

The move follows the successful passage of a no-confidence motion against Golagani Hari Venkata Kumari, the former Mayor of the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC). The National Democratic Alliance (NDA), which includes the Telugu Desam Party (TDP), Jana Sena, and BJP, achieved a clear victory during the council meeting held on 19 April 2025.

Back in the 2021 elections for the Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation, although Peela Srinivasa Rao was named the TDP’s candidate, he was unable to secure the Mayor post due to the lack of a majority. Undeterred, he continued to work tirelessly to strengthen the party. Recognizing his dedication and efforts, the party leadership once again placed its trust in him, leading to his current victory.

