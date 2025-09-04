The much-awaited Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 is all set for a grand launch on 7 September. Star Maa, which streams the popular reality show, has officially announced that the first episode will air at 7 p.m.

Actor Nagarjuna will continue as the host of the show, adding his signature charm and energy to the season. However, suspense still surrounds the possible contestants, keeping fans eagerly waiting for the big reveal.

Bigg Boss Telugu Season 9 fans across the state are counting down the days to witness the drama, entertainment, and surprises that the new season is expected to bring along with Nagarjuna as the host.

