Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) is preparing to begin operations at its new Delivery Centre in Vizag later this month. The IT giant will initially function out of a rented facility in Millennium Towers A and B, located on Rushikonda Hill No. 3, before moving to a permanent campus in the coming years.

The government has allocated 208,280 square feet of office space for the temporary centre. Officials confirmed that around 75 per cent of the infrastructure and interior works is already been completed, with the remaining works scheduled for completion by September 20, 2025. Once operations commence, the facility is expected to house 2,000 employees with an initial investment of nearly Rs 80 crore.

The lease for the office space has been fixed at Rs 29 per square foot per month, which comes to approximately Rs 60.4 lakh per month. The company has already installed its signage on the Millennium Towers building, signalling the start of its presence in the city.

Permanent campus for TCS:

While preparations for temporary operations are underway, plans for a permanent campus are moving forward. Earlier this year, the Andhra Pradesh government allotted 21.16 acres of land at IT Hill No. 3 to TCS for a nominal cost of Rs 0.99 paise. This area is still on to build its permanent office. The campus, to be built with an investment of Rs 1,370 crore, is projected to generate employment for 12,000 people once fully operational.

As part of the process, the State has written to the Visakhapatnam Special Economic Zone (VSEZ) authorities to denotify the land allotted for TCS so that it can be converted from SEZ to non-SEZ use. The request is currently under review by the VSEZ, with a response expected soon.

The initiative is part of the broader Andhra Pradesh Industrial Development Policy (IDP) 4.0 for 2024–29, under which TCS was offered concessional rent at millennium towers in Vizag through the Andhra Pradesh Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC). The government has identified the IT major as an anchor company, reflecting its importance in strengthening the region’s technology ecosystem.

Visakhapatnam’s Role in Job Creation:

Visakhapatnam has been steadily growing as a hub for the IT sector, supported by its strategic location, strong connectivity, and expanding infrastructure. Officials expect that the sector will generate up to five lakh jobs across the state by 2029, with Vizag playing a central role in this growth story.

