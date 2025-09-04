Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, along with Pendurthi MLA Panchakarla Ramesh Babu and other local contractors, have laid the foundation for the development works worth Rs 13 crore in wards 93, 94, and 97 under Zone 8. The Mayor explained that the coalition government is determined to upgrade every ward within the GVMC limits, in the latest Vizag news.

The civic works project includes RCC SW drains, crematorium halls, CC and BT roads, platforms, retaining walls, and more amenities. The focus of these plans is on the developing regions of the city, like Prahladapuram, Mucchumamba Colony, Chanakya Nagar, Durga Nagar, Kishore Layout, Purushottapuram, Appalanarasayya Colony, Vepagunta, Krishna Nagar, and Jogulamba Bus Stand.

These developments by GVMC in civic amenities will elevate the city to higher standards, according to the latest Vizag news.

MLA Ramesh stated that the coalition government is working towards inclusive development of the state. Under the visionary leadership of Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, the MLA expresses that the state will achieve transformative progress and fulfil the promises made.

At the foundation event, other delegates were also present. They include corporators Raparthi Triveni Prasad, Balla Srinivasa Rao, Senapati Vasanta, and Zonal Commissioner B Hemavathi.

