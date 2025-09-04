As a part of the 40th Eye Donation Fortnight, Shankar Foundation Eye Hospital at Naidu Thota in Vizag organised a rally on 4 September to create awareness among the people about the importance of eye donation.

According to a press note issued by K. Bangaru Raju, Deputy General Manager (I&PR) of the hospital, the rally was flagged off by Dr. Nasrin, Head of Cornea Department, and K. Venugopal, Deputy General Manager.

Hospital doctors, staff, and students took part in the rally, which was taken out from the Gopalapatnam petrol filling station to the hospital.

Holding placards, participants highlighted the importance of eye donation in the rally, in Vizag.

Also read: Comprehensive cancer centre opened in KGH

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.