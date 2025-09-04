Visakhapatnam is gearing up for a busy month of train travel as East Coast Railway has announced several measures to ease the passenger rush. With demand soaring during the festive season, additional coaches are being attached to multiple trains originating from or passing through Vizag, and a series of special train services from Vizag are also lined up.

Special Festival Trains From Vizag

To ease travel during the festive season of Dussehra, Diwali, and Chhath Puja, Indian Railways has announced weekly special services.

Train No. 08508 Visakhapatnam – Shalimar Weekly Special will run every Tuesday from September 9 to October 21

Train No. 08507, Shalimar – Visakhapatnam Weekly Special, will operate every Wednesday from September 10 to October 22

Train No. 08581 Visakhapatnam – SMVT Bengaluru will run every Sunday from 14th September to 31st November

Train No. 08582 SMVT Bengaluru – Visakhapatnam will run every Monday from 15th September to 1st December

Train No. 08547 Visakhapatnam – Tirupati will run every Wednesday from 1st October to 26th November

Train No. 08548 Tirupati – Visakhapatnam will run every Thursday from 2nd October to 27th November

Train No. 08579 Visakhapatnam – Cherlapalli will run every Friday from 3rd October to 28th November

Train No. 08580 Cherlapalli – Visakhapatnam will run every Saturday from 4th October to 29th November

Extra Coaches for Passengers from Vizag

To handle the growing demand, East Coast Railway has decided to attach additional coaches to several trains running from Visakhapatnam throughout September.

Trains which get two extra general second seating coaches:

Visakhapatnam- Brahmapur – Visakhapatnam Express (18526/18525),

Visakhapatnam – Bhubaneswar – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (22820/22819)

Visakhapatnam – Koraput – Visakhapatnam Intercity Express (18512/18511)

Trains which will get one additional general coach:

Visakhapatnam – Raipur (58528/58527)

Visakhapatnam – Koraput (58538/58537)

Visakhapatnam – Brahmapur (58532/58531)

Visakhapatnam – Bhawanipatna (58504/58503)

Visakhapatnam – Gunupur (58506/58505)

Officials have urged passengers to make full use of these additional services, which are expected to significantly ease congestion for travellers to and from Visakhapatnam during this busy season.

