Colonialism has been a defining chapter of India’s history, lasting nearly 200 years. While the British were the dominant colonial power, India also saw influences from other European players like the French and Portuguese. Though the French territories were smaller in size compared to the British Raj, their legacy is still visible in architecture, culture, in some place of which they formerly called home. Today, these former French colonies stand as fascinating travel destinations where India under the European influences can be witnessed. So in this article, let’s travel from Vizag to explore India’s former French colonies.

1. Pondicherry

Vizag to Pondicherry: ~950 km

Often called the “Paris of the East,” Pondicherry (now Puducherry) is the most famous former French colony in India. Its a charming French Quarter, with mustard-yellow colonial villas and clean boulevards still feels like a slice of Europe in South India. Popular landmarks include the Our Lady of Angels Church, the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus, the French War Memorial, and the Rock Beach promenade.

Pondicherry is also known for Auroville, an experimental township built on the ideals of peace and harmony. Today, not only the architecture speaks French, but people living in Pondicherry do too, with French language being an official language in Pondicherry along with Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, and English.

2. Karaikal

Vizag to Karaikal: ~1,100 km

Karaikal, a quiet coastal town in Puducherry Union Territory, carries the charm of French influence in a more subdued manner. Unlike Pondicherry, it is less crowded, making it ideal for travellers who love serene beaches and temples with historical significance. Key attractions include Karaikal Beach, Our Lady of Angels Church, and the Karaikal Ammaiyar Temple, one of the rare temples dedicated to a woman saint.

3. Mahe

Vizag to Mahe: ~1,345 km

Located along Kerala’s Malabar Coast, Mahe is the smallest of the former French colonies in India. Known for its laid-back charm, lush greenery, and riverside setting, Mahe still preserves its French connection in its churches and colonial houses. The St. Teresa’s Shrine, the Government House, and the French-style lighthouse are the notable landmarks. What makes Mahe extra special is its reputation for duty-free liquor, which attracts many visitors from nearby states.

4. Yanam

Vizag to Yanam: ~183 km

Located right along the costal belt of Andhra Pradesh, Yanam is the closest French colony from Vizag to travel. Sitting on the banks of the Godavari River, Yanam is a quaint town where French heritage subtly mixes with Telugu culture. The French-style clock tower, the Yanam Botanical Garden, and statues commemorating French leaders stand as reminders of its past. The proximity to Vizag makes it a convenient weekend trip for history and culture enthusiasts.

5. Chandannagar

Vizag to Chandannagar: ~900 km

On the banks of the Hooghly River in West Bengal, Chandannagar is unique as the only French colony in eastern India. Its colonial past can be traced in landmarks like the Sacred Heart Church, the French Cemetery, and the Chandannagar Strand, a picturesque riverside walkways. Once an important trading centre for the French, is a small humble town today that you can travel from Vizag.

From the calm shores of Mahe and Karaikal to the colourful yellow streets of Pondicherry, these former French colonies in India offer a glimpse into a unique Indo-French past. Each destination has its own story, culture, and monuments that remind us of a time when India was a crossroads of global powers.

