Ganesh Chaturthi in Vizag has been a magnificent feat of devotion and record-breaking pandals. And this year is no different, with many pandals being set up in the city.

Many creative and innovative pandals were set up throughout the city to celebrate Gajapathi’s birthday. Some of the pandals include a 100-foot Ganapathi idol surrounded by one crore Shiva lingas, an 111-foot seated Sri Sundara Vastra Maha Ganesha idol made with one lakh sarees in Gajuwaka, and a 2,000-kg pure silver Ganesh idol, designed as a replica of the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanam temple at RK Beach, among others. Families and communities gather with devotion to celebrate the new beginnings, wisdom, wealth, and good fortune during this divine festival.

The city celebrated Ganesh Nimarjan at RK Beach, Vizag, where devotees carried out processions in a colourful manner and bid farewell to their deity while chanting holy rhymes, as Ganesha returns to his heavenly abode, Kailash.

So, here are some exclusive of the pictures of how Vizag celebrated Ganesh Nimarjan at RK Beach in 2025:

Ganesh Nimarjan 2025
Picture Credits: Vignesh Vegi

