A delegation from Nepal visited Visakhapatnam Port on Monday. The team included the Consul General of Nepal in Kolkata, Jhakka Prasad Acharya, and Deputy Consul General Janak Raj Bhatta.

The delegation received a warm welcome from the VPA (Visakhapatnam Port Authority) deputy chairperson, Durgesh Kumar Dubey. He briefed them on the port’s operations and various strategic initiatives.

The Nepal team was informed of the port’s infrastructure facilities, modernisation and mechanisation efforts, solar power initiatives, covered storage facilities, cargo handling capacity, and sewage treatment plant (STP) water recycling for industrial use, during their visit to the Visakhapatnam Port.

Further discussions were also held regarding the investment opportunities and potential avenues that can also enhance import-export activities through the Visakhapatnam Port.

A couple of months ago, Vizag Port received the top slot in the Swachhta Pakhwada Awards 2024, which was organised by the ministry of ports, shipping, and waterways (MoPSW). The VPA have implemented a series of impactful initiatives under the “Swachhata Ki Bhagidari” and “Sampoorna Swachhata” in the form of school outreach campaigns, creative competitions, and cultural activities.

The Visakhapatnam Port Authority also won two awards at the 11th annual Greentech CSR Awards, which was held in New Delhi. These awards were awarded in recognition of the port’s various initiatives under the categories of healthcare promotion and skill development.

