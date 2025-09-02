Vizag Suburbs News: The Visakhapatnam Police arrested a man accused of harassing a minor girl by creating a fake Instagram account and uploading morphed photos of her, portraying her as a call girl. The girl and her mother, horrified on discovering the images online, lodged a complaint at the cybercrime police station. Investigators soon uncovered that the accused was none other than the girl’s brother-in-law. He was arrested and remanded to custody, with legal proceedings now underway.

In a separate incident, tragedy struck Pendurthi when 21-year-old Subrahmanyam lost his life in a road accident on his birthday. A degree student from Chinamushidivada, he was returning home from a friend’s house when his two-wheeler collided with an auto on the National Highway service road. He sustained critical head injuries and died while undergoing treatment at KGH. His friend, riding pillion, remains in serious condition.

Overcome with grief, Subrahmanyam’s family made the selfless decision to donate his eyes, helping restore vision to four people. Members of a local charitable trust facilitated the donation, turning personal tragedy into an act of hope for others.

Another tragic news that took place on 1st September, is the death of Vasudha Pharma Director Mantena Venkata Suryanaga Varaprasadaraju (61). He reportedly ended his life by consuming poison at Pragati Maidan of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant on Sunday evening. Police found his scooter, a water bottle, and the poison container at the site.

Varaprasadaraju, who lived in Rajivnagar near Kurmannapalem with his wife and two sons, was a prominent figure in the pharmaceutical industry, managing several units in Paravada Pharma City and Achyutapuram. He had also served as Joint Secretary of the Paravada JN Pharma Manufacturing Association, Director of the Visakhapatnam Chapter of the AP Chamber of Commerce, and was currently an Executive Member of the JN Pharma Manufacturing Association. His untimely death has cast a shadow over the industry and left his associates in deep sorrow.

Also read: More than 10,000 New Street-lights to be Installed in Vizag

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more news updates related to the Suburbs of Vizag.