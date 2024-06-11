It’s the last few days of summer, and when it comes to a summer getaway, everyone thinks of going to the hills. But, not us beach people! Summer or winter, we only hear the beach calling us. With its idyllic beaches, serene streets, and delectable food, Pondicherry makes for the perfect destination for a summer getaway. Think no further and plan a visit from Vizag to Pondicherry with your closest friends, journeying through the iconic places in the city:

Day 1: Start your day with a hearty South Indian breakfast of Pongal and Filter Coffee at Surguru in White Town. Then, walk over to Nehru Street and shop to your heart’s content. Offering everything from lavish shops to street-side stores, this street has tourists spending hours together, browsing through the array of options there are.

After hours of heart-happy shopping, it’s time for lunch. Head over to Cafe Des Arts for a sumptuous lunch of lip-smacking sandwiches, salads, and desserts.

A lunch as filling as that calls for an afternoon nap. However, if you’re too energized to take a nap, like a true Vizag citizen – head straight to one of the many beaches Pondicherry has to offer! After an evening at the beach, you’re surely starving. Rendezvous Cafe, a French restaurant owned by a mother-daughter duo is perfect for dinner. Be sure to try out their Honey Chilly Fries and Pork Ribs.

Day 2: Wake up early to catch the sunrise at Serenity Beach and spend some time in the ocean. When the hunger pangs start kicking in, head over to Baker Street for a delectable French breakfast of Croissants, Quiches, and Coffees. Visit the Puducherry Contemporary Art Gallery for a fulfilling and enriching experience.

Go on to rent a bicycle and cycle around town, taking in the town’s aesthetic appeal and appreciating the break away from city life. Tune into Coromandel Cafe for lunch and enjoy their bestsellers – Egg Benedict, Hot Pink Risotto, and Carrot Cake.

Take some time to rest or nap and head straight to the beach. Spend time at the beach, playing beach games, or going for a quick swim. You could even visit the craft bazaar that’s right by Promenade Beach. When an entire evening at the beach leaves you famished, go over to Appachi for a sumptuous dinner. Known for its seafood, Appachi is one of the most popular restaurants in Pondicherry.

Day 3: Sleep in and have a fulfilling brunch at Bread and Chocolate. Offering delicious crepes, waffles and an array of French food, Bread and Chocolate is one of the most recommended breakfast places in Pondicherry. After a hearty breakfast, walk or cycle around the French Colony, which is known for its architecture and picturesque streets. Once you’re done exploring the neighbourhood, cycle your way to The Sacred Heart Basilica. The Basilica is a very popular tourist attraction, primarily known for its stunning architecture and design.

Go ahead and cycle to Rock Beach and spend the evening soaking in the ocean. When you’re ready for a good meal and some drinks, head over to Zouk Club and Kitchen to experience Pondy’s nightlife.

If you’re someone who enjoys a laid-back, easy-to-follow itinerary, this one is just for you. Giving you ample time to enjoy the town’s landmark places to its fullest, this itinerary will help any Vizag resident make the most out of their visit to Pondicherry.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.