Christmas is just around the corner, and what better way to reel in the season than by indulging yourself in celebrations across some of India’s most festive destinations? Our country celebrates Christmas with as much gusto as Eid or Dussehra, and certain cities turn into wonderlands during this year. With twinkling lights, bustling lights, and decorated churches, they welcome visitors with cheer and merriment. If you’re looking for such Christmas getaways from Visakhapatnam, here are six destinations that do it best.

1. Goa

There’s no place like Goa for a lively and spirited Christmas. The beaches glow with fairy lights, churches come alive with midnight masses, and the streets buzz with festivities. From Crib-making competitions (a trademark Goan tradition) to midnight service at the Basilica of Bom Jesus, there are many local activities for a rich festive experience. A visit to the Museum of Christian Art, which hosts events showcasing the region’s unique Indo-Portuguese heritage, is another highlight.

2. Kolkata

Every yeae, Kolkata’s Park Street turns into a Christmas carnival with dazzling lights, live music, and bustling markets. In this city, you can enjoy grand celebrations with traditional Christmas cakes at Flurys to midnight masses at St Paul’s Cathedral.

3. Pondicherry

Pondicherry, with its French colonial history, promises to be a unique Christmas experience. Churches like the Basilica of the Sacred Heart of Jesus and the Eglise de Notre Dame des Anges host enchanting midnight masses.

The town’s quaint French-style streets are adorned with fairy lights and kolam art—a local tradition of intricate rice-flour patterns welcoming guests. Add to that street performances, delectable fusion cuisine of French and South Indian flavours, and serene beach settings, and you’ve got a Christmas getaway like no other.

4. Shillong

Situated in the Khasi Hills, Shillong transforms into a magical wonderland during Christmas. All Saints Cathedral, a colonial-era gem, hosts midnight services that are an absolute must-attend. Traditional Khasi and colonial influences merge seamlessly in celebrations here. With lit-up cottages, festive markets, and more, Christmas at Shillong is simply amazing.

5. Mumbai

Old-world charm and modern flair come together during Christmas at Mumbai. Iconic landmarks like Mount Mary Church in Bandra host grand midnight masses, while Christmas markets sell everything from festive foods to handmade ornaments.

6. Shimla

With its snow capped hills, Shimla promises a picture-perfect Christmas. The Mall Road and Ridge transform into movie scenes with their sparkling lights, holiday markets, and carol singers. Some Hotels even recreate the grandeur of Victorian-style celebrations with festive dinners, mulled wine, and cosy fireplaces.

From the snowy peaks of Shimla to the sun-kissed beaches of Goa, each destination on this list offers a unique take on Christmas. So pack your bags and make this festive season a memorable one with one of these Christmas getaways from Visakhapatnam!

