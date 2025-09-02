Your morning 9 to 5 may be filled with endless meetings, presentations, and report notes. But your 5 to 9 deserves some fun, drama, and entertainment! Entertainment can be at the tip of your finger, thanks to the multiple OTT platforms, which slate numerous interesting titles every week. If you are browsing for the new titles or are just searching for a new watch, here are the 7 top new OTT releases series and films to stream this week!

1. Countdown: Canelo vs Crawford

Venture into Canelo Álvarez and Terence Crawford’s training camps and their personal lives, as they prepare and practise for their super middleweight boxing match of a lifetime!

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 4th

2. A Minecraft Movie

Four misfits are pulled into a mysterious portal, where they enter a weird cubic wonderland, where imagination is the limit. This fantasy adventure comedy movie is based on the infamous video game, Minecraft. Achieving commercial success, this movie stands as the third-highest-grossing film of 2025, this movie should be on your watchlist!

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 4th

3. Love Con Revenge

After tasting betrayal from romance scams, the victims are determined to reclaim their lives. Seeking help from “The Tinder Swindler” target Cecilie Fjellhøy and private investigator, these victims are set to take revenge via conning.

OTT Platform: Netflix

Streaming from: September 5th

4. Kammattam

This Malayalam crime thriller revolves around Samuel Umman’s death, which detective Antonio Geroge suspects a murder. When investigating Samuel’s worker, Francis, the detective discovers a deeper conspiracy.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: September 5th

5. NCIS: Tony & Ziva

This is a spin-off of the long-running crime procedural NCIS (Naval Criminal Investigative Service). The series revolves around Tony and Ziva’s family as they are forced to flee and try to figure out who is targeting them.

OTT Platform: JioHotstar

Streaming from: September 5th

6. Aankhon ki Gustaakhiyan

The fates of a blind musician and a visually impaired actress align, they find connection, hope, and love. But the rose-tinted glasses shatter as they face the complexities of love.

OTT Platform: Zee 5

Streaming from: September 5th

7. Rise and Fall

In this high-stakes reality competition, 16 celebrity contestants compete by dividing into two groups: the lavish penthouse ‘Rulers’ and the basement-dwelling ‘Workers.’ The groups participate in various tasks to take over the mansion.

OTT Platform: Amazon MX Player

Streaming from: September 6th

Make sure entertainment is always in your free time with these 7 top new OTT releases this week of series and films! So, what are you waiting for? Grab some snack, snuggle into the couch, and turn on these fun-filled flicks!

