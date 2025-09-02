Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has said the government is keen on making Andhra Pradesh a logistics hub.

Participating as the chief guest in the East Coast Maritime and Logistics Summit, which got underway in Visakhapatnam on 2 September, the Chief Minister discussed the issue with the participants in the meeting. He said, ” Let us form an advisory body and meet once in six months to work for the development of ports. We can exchange views and prepare a policy.”

Terming logistics a key to the growth of the agritech and food processing sectors, the Chief Minister forecast immense opportunities in the logistics sector in the future. He underlined the need for linking rivers in the State.

In the past, the expenditure on power generation was high. However, it came down due to reforms, he said. The government focused on zero poverty, creation of job opportunities, and skill development, said the Chief Minister.

The large coastline was a big asset for the State, he observed stating that Andhra Pradesh can be a hub and was a leader in logistics on the East Coast.

“We have six ports and more are under construction. All the ports in the State will be completed by 2046,” said Chandrababu Naidu.

Earlier, the Chief Minister went round the stalls of startup companies and interacted with their representatives. He also released two books on maritime logistics.

