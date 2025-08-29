Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu has listed the immense opportunities and infrastructure available in Andhra Pradesh for setting up food processing, beverage, aqua and other agro-based industries. Participating in the India Food Manufacturing Summit held in Visakhapatnam on 29 August during his visit, the CM called upon entrepreneurs to invest in the State.

On connectivity, the Chief Minister said a bullet train would soon run via Amaravati. “Similarly, we are planning in such a way that a flight will be available at airports every hour to key destinations.” The summit was held under the auspices of the Trade Promotion Council of India.

The summit was attended by Minister T G Bharat, TPCI Chairman Mohit Singla, senior officials of the central and state governments, investors, industrial representatives, exporters, researchers, and technology providers.

Aiming at developing AP as a value-added food and seafood processing hub, the summit brings together leading industries, innovators, and government representatives to discuss investments in food production and processing industries.

The conference in Visakhapatnam, attended by CM Chandrababu Naidu during his visit to the city, focused on providing opportunities for global exports of value-added food products and processed aqua products from AP.

