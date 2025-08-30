Felicitation to sportspersons marked National Sports Day, which was celebrated at AU Convention Hall in Visakhapatnam on 29 August. State IT and HRD Minister Nara Lokesh, who attended the programme as the chief guest, said the government was committed to promoting sports in the State and initiated several facilities and measures for it.

“Aiming at making AP the sports capital, the government is ready to provide world-class facilities for the promotion of sports,” said the Minister.

In the sports meets held in the State, over 24,000 youth participated in 10 types of sports and of them, 462 persons emerged as winners, he said.

“Being the HRD Minister, I extend all help for promotion of sports in the State,” Lokesh promised. Sports personalities P Gopichand, M S K Prasad, Koneru Hampi and others were felicitated by Lokesh.

Union Minister K Rammohan Naidu, Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha, local MP Sribharat and others were present.

