Digital Green Trust, an organisation which aims at empowering small farmers, has launched a project — ‘Boosting Small-Scale Farmers Income with AI-Enabled Advisory’ — in ASR district with the support of Microsoft India and in collaboration with the Department of Horticulture, Government of Andhra Pradesh.

As a part of the initiative, Farmer.Chat mobile application was introduced in the presence of District Horticulture Officer A. Ramesh Kumar, Digital Green Trust Programme Manager G. Sreekanth, Horticulture Officer K. Sirisha, Village Horticulture Assistants (VHA), Village Agriculture Assistants (VAA), and farmers from Araku and Dumriguda mandals.

The project aims at empowering 3,000 farmers, 60 per cent of whom are women, by providing climate-smart, gender-responsive, and actionable agricultural advisories tailored to local conditions. Through Farmer.Chat, an AI-driven digital assistant developed by Digital Green, farmers will gain timely and cost-effective information to improve farm productivity and adapt to climate challenges. The initiative also emphasises capacity building of extension workers and Farmer Producer Organizations (FPOs) to promote widespread adoption and sustained engagement.

The expected outcomes of the project in ASR district include enhanced farm productivity, stronger climate resilience, and improved livelihood security for smallholder farmers. The AI project by Digital Green trust targets at least a 15 per cent increase in household incomes among participating farmers by ensuring better access to knowledge, timely advisories, and improved agricultural practices.

