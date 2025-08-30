In latest Vizag news, a man has committed suicide by setting himself on fire after pouring petrol over himself in Arilova. The CI of Arilova station, Malleswara Rao, shared details about the tragic incident that took place.

The deceased, Putta Chinna Rao, aged 50, hailed from the Jaibheem Nagar area of Arilova colony. He used to work as a cook master in a catering shop in Thotagaruvu, and is married to a wife, Lata, and has two children. He was an alcoholic. The couple used to fight regularly because of the wife’s insistence that he support their household financially.

On Friday morning, a huge fight broke out between the wife and husband. Aggrieved, Chinna Rao, at the last bus stop of Arilova, Vizag, poured petrol on himself and committed suicide by setting himself on fire in front of the onlookers. The locals were horrified by the violent scene, and some of them informed the police station and called an ambulance.

The police reached the spot and transferred Chinna Rao to King George Hospital (KGH), for treatment of his burn wounds. The doctors confirmed that he suffered from 80% body burns and his condition was critical. Unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries while undergoing treatment at 8 pm.

Also read: Electricity bill at Rushikonda buildings Rs 1.8 cr, furniture worth Rs 10 cr, says Deputy CM

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more city and news updates.