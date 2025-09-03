Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) in Vizag and Kanpur Zoological Park exchanged animals on 2 September. The Vizag zoo received

swamp deer, striped hyena (for bloodline exchange), common sand boa, red-crowned roof turtle, hog deer, kalij pheasant, ruddy shelduck, and red sand boa from the Kanpur zoo. In exchange, Vizag zoo gave away Asiatic wild dog, striped hyena (for bloodline exchange), Indian wolf, lutino parakeet, star tortoise, green Iguana, and barking deer to the Kanpur zoo. This exchange added six new species to the animal collection of IGZP.

According to a press note issued by G. Mangamma, curator of Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP) Vizag, the new animals brought from Kanpur park will be kept in quarantine, as per the standard protocol. Later, they will be kept in enclosures for visitors to see and enjoy.

In May this year, the zoo had three new additions. The zoo announced the birth of an Indian grey wolf pup, a Bengal fox cub, and a ring-tailed lemur baby.

Two more joined a variety of species in the zoo in the month of June. Mouse deer fawn and red-necked wallaby joey were born in the zoo making it more attractive.

