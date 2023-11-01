Undoubtedly, exploring new areas can be immensely relaxing and rejuvenating. It offers a break from the monotony of daily life and allows us to escape the hustle and bustle of our routines. One such place that blends soothing scenery and urban landscape, providing a one-of-its-kind experience, is Yanam, an abode of several tourist destinations. This place on the banks of the Godavari River is often compared with the French colony of Pondicherry and is one of the most frequented getaways in the state.

Here are five tourist destinations in Yanam that are a must-visit.

Shivam Bath, Yanam Beach

When we think of Lord Shiva, peace is the first word that might come to mind. Shivam Bath is situated at the entrance to the Godavari River Front, where the river beachside boardwalk begins. Majestic statues of elephants guard the massive Shiva lingam and pour water over it. The grand statues are even more breathtaking at night, making it a delightful destination to visit.

Sri Veereswara Swamy Temple

Temples are a must-visit when you travel to Yanam. Sri Veereswara Swamy Temple, a spiritual sanctuary, is perched atop a hill in Yanam. It is one of the most revered Vaishnavite pilgrimage sites. There is a belief that those still unmarried or facing marital issues can find solace from all their troubles in just one visit.

Yanam Obelisk Tower

This tower is located on the outskirts of Yanam, approximately 11 kilometres from the city centre. A vast flight of stairs leads to the tower’s summit, which stretches to 101.6 metres and is designed in the likeness of the Eiffel Tower. However, due to the breathtaking views from various vantage points, it is recommended to take the stairs. From the tower’s pinnacle, you can behold the Godavari River and one of its branches.

Also read: 6 popular tourist places to visit if you plan a trip to Goa this winter

Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary

The Coringa Wildlife Sanctuary boasts 24 different varieties of mangrove trees and hosts over 120 different bird species, making it India’s third-largest stretch of mangrove forest. Notable inhabitants include the long-billed vulture and the critically endangered white-backed vulture.

Draksharamam

Draksharamam is one of the five Pancharama Kshetras revered by the Hindu deity Shiva. The temple is located in the Konaseema district in the town of Draksharamam. In this temple, Lord Shiva is referred to as Bhimeswara Swamy.

Let us know which one of these tourist destinations you plan to visit first in Yanam. Stay tuned to the Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more travel recommendations.