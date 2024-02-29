Tourism and Youth Advancement Minister R K Roja has said the State Government is initiating several measures to give a fillip to spiritual tourism in the State by making better use of advanced technology. Speaking after flagging off 12 circuit tourism buses on the beach road in Visakhapatnam on Thursday, Roja said the Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation(APTDC) has been providing all facilities to the tourists visiting the spiritual places in the State.

Inaugurating the circuit tourism buses in Visakhapatnam and offering different packages for hassle-free journeys to pilgrims, the APTDC ensures quick darshan, lodging and boarding facilities for them by linking prominent temples.

To further improve facilities and ensure quality service to the tourists, the government agreed with Pilgrim Pathways Tourism Private Limited in November last, said the Minister. According to Roja, the places being covered under the packages include Tirupati, Srisailam, Ahobilam, Simhachalam, Yaganti, Annavaram, Arasavalli, Srikurmam, Amaravati, Draksharamam, Pithapuram, Araku and Borra Caves

Similar buses, numbering six, were inaugurated in Vijayawada also.

Meanwhile, Roja along with Sarada Peetham seer Swaroopanandendra Swamy, formally inaugurated seven blocks which have been renovated by the APTDC in the place of Haritha Resorts at Rushikonda. State IT Minister Gudivada Amarnath, Rajya Sabha member-elect Y V Subbareddy and others were present.

