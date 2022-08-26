The Chief Minister of Andhra Pradesh YS Jagan visited Visakhapatnam this morning to participate in the mega beach clean-up drive by Parley for the Oceans, an international environmental organization. During a conference held at the AU Convention Centre of RK Beach Road, the CM signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Parley for the Oceans and Global Alliance for Sustainable Planet (GASP).

CM Jagan then addressed the gathering and spoke about the government’s plan to make Andhra Pradesh plastic-free. In his address, he congratulated the people of Visakhapatnam for making the beach clean-up drive a grand success. He then went on to say that a one-of-its-kind plastic recycling unit will be set in Vizag in collaboration with Parley for the Ocean. The environmental organization is well-known for producing products using recycled plastic for large companies such as Adidas, Louis Vuitton, and others.

AP CM Jagan also stated that the state will attract an investment of over Rs 16,000 crores in the coming six years in the sustainable sector. He also mentioned that this will create 20,000 job opportunities in the state. The announcement by the CM to ban banners made out of plastic was a major highlight.

“While on my way from the airport, I observed that a lot of plastic banners were put up along the roads. I took this to the notice of the Visakhapatnam District Collector to which he responded by saying that they were made out of cloth”, informed Jagan. He then added that the same will be followed across the state with immediate effect, thereby banning plastic banners.

CM Jagan spoke to the gathering about the effects of plastic on the oceans and how it affects marine ecology. He added that aquatic plants are a major source of oxygen and measures must be taken to protect the oceans. Later, he expressed his goal to make Andhra Pradesh plastic-free by 2027. He also appealed to the citizens to work towards long-term sustainable goals and ensure making the planet a better place to live.

Visakhapatnam District Collector A Mallikarjuna IAS, Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, AP Minister for IT and Industries G Amarnath, representatives from Parley for the Oceans, and others were present during the meeting that followed the beach clean-up drive this morning.

