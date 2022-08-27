The much-awaited pan-India mythological fantasy, Brahmastra, is gearing up to hit the screens on 9 September 2022 and the team is leaving no stone unturned to get closer to the audiences across the country. This morning at 11 am, Director Ayan Mukerji made a massive announcement through his Instagram profile regarding the pre-release event of Brahmastra. He announced the date, time, venue, and chief guest for the event with a special teaser and a long note.

Read on to know the date, time, venue, and chief guest for the Brahmastra pre-release event.

Through his Instagram post, director Ayan Mukerji said, “Through the journey of this movie, there have been some very big personalities and achievers who have left me short of words with their generosity towards us. Another such star in Brahmastra’s sky is now NTR…” The director excitedly penned down that the Tollywood top star Jr NTR will come together with Ranbir, Alia, Nagarjuna, and SS Rajamouli for the pre-release event.

In recent times, filmmakers from all industries have looked at Hyderabad to kick off their promotional events and team Brahmastra decided to follow suit. The grand pre-release event will be held at the Ramoji Film City on 2 September 2022 from 6 pm onwards, added the Bramhastra director in his announcement. He also added that the grand event will be one of the biggest ever seen.

