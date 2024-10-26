Bigg Boss is a pan-Indian reality show, airing multiple seasons in Kannada, Tamil, Hindi, Malayalam, Bangla, Marathi, and Telugu. Bigg Boss Telugu is in its eighth season, which has twists like never before.

The prize money is unlimited, with contestants having the chance to add more money to the winner’s prize money through the weekly tasks, unlimited ration, chief and mega chief instead of a captain, mid-week eliminations, and wildcard entries.

The contestants provide drama, entertainment, and action-filled physical tasks making this show the talk of the town. The Mega Chief position is the most sorted-after in the house. That said, here is what happened in the Mega Chief selection episode of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 yesterday:

1. Meelo Evaru Telivani Vaaru:

Intelligent and smart people are the foundation of a Rajyam. To secure the school and the judicial court in the BB Rajyam, the Meelo Evaru Telivani Vaaru challenge is given to the housemates. The participating housemates should answer Bigg Boss’s questions by pressing the buzzer and answering correctly.

Nikhil was appointed as the Sanchalak of the task. Both the clans competed fiercely. Sometimes Bigg Boss asked the other housemates their opinion on the answers provided by their clan members. This included comedy and fun in the task.

2. From zero to a hundred:

There were some serious moments as the challenge proceeded. Sometimes the OG clan members participants gave two answers for one question. This manner was shut down by the Royals clan members, claiming it was an advantage for the other clan. Before the final question, Nikhil was asked about the score. He declared that the points were equal, but Gautam had given two answers to the same question. The Royals clan interjected that the decision was taken that Gautam gained a point.

After some discussion, Nikhil announced that the score was equal. The last question was given to the participants, but Prerana pressed the buzzer before the question was given. This caused the Royals to say this should not be considered, as this was her third time pressing the buzzer before the question was finished. This got into a heated debate between the two clans.

Gautam and Prerana argued about the round they both participated in. Yashmi came in between the two and Gautam yelled at her for interfering in between the duo’s discussion.

Teja and Prerana gave their answers, with Teja saying that a banana is the answer and Prerana saying that none of the animals can climb the coconut tree for a banana.

Nikhil decided to give the point to the OG clan, making them the challenge winners. Most of the audience believed that Nikhil took advantage of his sanchalak position and that the last score was unfair.

3. A Boon and a Bane:

After winning the school and court in the BB Rajyam, the OG clan of Bigg Boss Telugu 8 chose Prerana to become the Mega Chief contender. Since the Royals clan lost the challenge, they were required to remove a housemate from the Mega Chief contender race. The clan had a small discussion and decided to remove Mehaboob from the race.

The clan had a pattern of removing the members who had become Mega Chiefs in the house, to provide more opportunities for others.

4. The Interlude:

The tasks for the day ended, giving rise to the housemates discussing their gameplays. The Royals clan members conversed about how the OG clan members played unfair games like the sanchalak.

Meanwhile, the OG clan members were talking about the Royals’ gameplay, that they were not using any valuable strategy, but just shouting for no reason.

5. Conclusion and a Negotiation:

The weekly task, BB Rajyam concluded, with the OG clan emerging as the winners. Bigg Boss announced that both clans needed to discuss and send one member from each to be a Mega Chief contender.

Both the clans held different discussions and decided to send Vishnu Priya from the OG clan and Teja from the Royals clan.

6. Kitchen Timer and Entertainment:

Avinash, Teja, and Rohini requested some extra kitchen time. Rohini also requested for some time. After seeing this, Bigg Boss allowed the housemates to impress him and gain more kitchen time.

The housemates danced while Avinash and Rohini performed a small comedy skit. Impressed with the housemate’s entertaining performance, Bigg Boss granted the housemates two hours of additional kitchen time.

7. Mega Chief Selection with a Twist:

The Mega Chief selection is taxing and is full of twists. The selection task can be of a different kind. This week the Mega Chief selection was to be decided by the other housemates. The contenders were given a mystery envelope at the beginning of the task to keep with themselves.

Housemates were asked to show their support by grabbing a mirchi-shaped handle and gaining the chance to eliminate the other contenders. A housemate cannot grab the Mirchi handle more than once.

The task became physical and the clan members competed for the task well, keeping the audience at the end of their seats until the end.

Vishnu Priya became the Mega Chief of the week, after the end of an intense competition. The mystery envelope contained two lakh rupees which will be added to the winner’s prize money, totaling the amount of 40,16,000/-.

The episode ended with a hopeful air, marking this week’s with the first woman Mega Chief. While the weekly episodes are over, the audience eagerly awaits the weekend episodes.

