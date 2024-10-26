Two more flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada are being launched on 27 October. The two flights, to be operated by IndiGo and Air India Express will be inaugurated by Union Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu.

The IndiGo flight will take off at Visakhapatnam at 8.55 am. in Vizag and reach Vijayawada at 9.50 am.

Similarly, the Air India Express flight will take off in Vizag at 9.35 am. and reach Vijayawada at 10.35 am. The flight will arrive from Vijayawada at 9 p.m.

With this, the number of flights between Visakhapatnam and Vijayawada goes up to three.

At present, 15 flights are being operated between the two cities per week by Air India, IndiGo, Air India Express, Spicejet, AirAsia, GoAir and Vistara.

Visakhapatnam MP M Sribharat, Visakhapatnam West MLA P G V R Naidu, officials of Airports Authority of India (AAI), Air India Express and IndiGo will participate in the inaugural function.

