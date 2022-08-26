The Greater Visakhapatnam Municipal Corporation (GVMC) along with the international organisation Parley for Oceans organised a mega beach cleanup drive today. The event was attended by an ocean of people from across the city. Upon the success of the event, Chief Minister YS Jagan who is currently in the city is likely to sign an MoU with Parley.

The beach cleanup drive took place today from the RK Beach Road to Bheemili with 40 distinctive locations over 28 km in Visakhapatnam. In an effort to create a Guinness Book of World Records for maximum participation in a beach cleanup drive, the city came together to make it a success with a turnout of 22,000 people. A total of 76 tonnes of plastic was collected according to the officials. The CM congratulated the people of Vizag for achieving this feat.

The mega beach cleanup drive was attended by Minister MA&UD, Audimulapu Suresh, Minister for Industries and IT G Amarnath, Chief Secretary MAUD Y Srilakshmi, CDMA Commissioner Pravin Kumar along with District Collector A Mallikarjuna, Visakhapatnam Mayor G Hari Venkata Kumari, GVMC Commissioner G Lakshmisha and other officials.

The CM who has already reached the city first headed to the AU Convention Hall to visit the stall set up by the Parley for Ocean on beach conservation programs and stalls set up by the GVMC on measures to control plastic waste. The MoU with the international organisation has been signed at the AU Convention Hall. Followed by this, the CM addressed the students who have completed their diploma course offered by Microsoft and will also be handing out certificates. In his address, the CM pointed out the effects of plastic on marine ecology and how these have an effect on the lives dependent on the ocean.

Parley for Oceans with this collaboration through the event in Visakhapatnam, with the Government of Andhra Pradesh, launched its wing in India with an aim to expand its Global Cleanup Network. The Parley India team believes this event marks the start of a new alliance in the movement to protect the oceans, and all those who depend on them, from the threat of plastic pollution, and the global climate crisis.

Stay tuned to the Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more updates.