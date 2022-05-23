The maiden OTT format of Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop has finally come to an end with Bindu Madhavi lifting the cup on Sunday accompanied by an eventful finale episode. Bindu Madhavi became the first-ever woman to win the title of this Telugu reality show.

Akhil Sarthak was titled the first runner while Shiva was titled the second runner up. Ariana Glory who was also one of the finalists gave up the race and opted to quit the show with a cash prize of ₹10,00,000. Shiva the second runner-up was also awarded a pass to the Telugu Bigg Boss Season 6, which is scheduled to premiere in a few months.

Bindu Madhavi who entered the Bigg Boss show as a Challenger was loved by the audience for her strong and upfront attitude. She was also nicknamed the ‘Aada Puli’ meaning tigress. The winner shared how she has been a late bloomer in the industry and dedicated her award to all the late bloomers, from across industries. She emotionally thanked the organisers and the audience for believing in her.

The former runner-up of the Tamil Bigg Boss said that she felt very special with her win as it was the first time in six years, that a lady has lifted the trophy. With many tiffs and new friendships in the house, Bindu Madhavi won the hearts of many with her mental strength, logic, and clarity of thought.

Bidding goodbye to the Telugu Bigg Boss Non-Stop OTT season, she said the platform has been her biggest guru in life. The fraternity and fans took to Twitter to congratulate the winner and appreciated her for her good work. Bindu chose to celebrate her win with close friends and family.

The reality show hosted by Nagarjuna offered a 24×7 live streaming on the OTT platform Disney+Hotstar. The 17 contestants were divided into two teams Warriors and Challengers.

