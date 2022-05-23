On Sunday, 22 May 2022, new facilities have been inaugurated at the Vizag Zoo by the Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, N Prateep Kumar. Taking strides towards the development of Vizag Zoo, a Reptile House, and a Herbivore Quarantine Facility, were opened on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity. Alongside the new facilities, a new chamber for the Vizag Zoo curator, and a meeting hall, were also inaugurated.

The Reptile House was constructed as a home to the green iguana and other reptile species at the Indira Gandhi Zoological Park (IGZP). To safeguard the animals at Vizag Zoo from any infections, the Herbivore Quarantine Facility has been set up. This facility will serve as a quarantine centre for newly acquired herbivores.

The Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, N Prateep Kumar, addressed the IGZP officials and employees, post the inauguration ceremony. He emphasized the importance of animal conservation and lauded the IGZP authorities for their constant efforts for the development of the zoo. Also, he spoke about the tiger conservation programme at the Nagarjun Sagar Srisailam Tiger Reserve.

A special poster on biological diversity has been unveiled on the occasion of the International Day for Biological Diversity. Chief Conservator of Forests, P Ram Mohan Rao, District Forest Officer, Anant Shankar IFS, and Vizag Zoo Curator Nandini Salaria IFS were present during the events. Later, a special seminar on biological diversity was conducted.

