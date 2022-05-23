The Indian Idol in its maiden Telugu show has been getting exciting every week with special guests, soul-soothing performances, and constructive judges’ feedback. The last two episodes haven’t been any less. The wedding special episodes were filled with love and laughter as a contestant got engaged to his girlfriend on stage. The Telugu Indian Idol is hosted by Sree Ram Chandra and judged by Nithya Menen, Thaman, and Karthik.

Episodes 25 and 26 showcased the talent of the top 8 contestants. Special moments and gestures along with some imitating acts kept the audience entertained.

Episode 25 started off with the performance of Vagdevi who sang the song ‘Aha Na Pelli anta’ from the movie Maya Bazar. She received overall positive feedback from all the judges. Jayanth, the second contestant sang the song ‘Tella Tella Vaare Velugula’ from the movie Geetha Govindam. Judges suggested that Jayanth set himself loose and not worry while he is singing. He was suggested to avoid keeping his finger in the ear while singing.

Pranathi and Renu Kumar sang the songs ‘Alanati Balachandrudu’ from the movie Murari and ‘Don’t Marry Be Happy’ from the movie Manmathudu respectively. They both received constructive feedback from the judges. Though all the participants managed to impress the judges, none of them in this episode managed to bag the title of Bomma Blockbuster.

The highlight of the episode was a video which showed how the contestants imitated the judges. Pranati imitated Nithya Menen, Lalasa imitated Thaman and Aditi imitated Karthik.

Episode 26 started off with the performance of Vaishnavi who bagged the title of Bomma Blockbuster for the song ‘Subhalekha Rasukunna’ from the movie Nayak. Lalasa who took up the stage next sang the song ‘Chandamama’ from the movie Arundhati. Though she managed to nearly nail the original composition by Koti, the judges had a mixed reaction and asked her to be more attentive while choosing energetic songs.

Srinivas and Aditi sang the songs ‘Ninne Pelladadhamani ‘ from the movie Ready and ‘Andhagada’ from the movie Gharshana respectively. Both of their performances were appreciated by the judges and few corrections were notified.

The highlight of the episode was when Srinivas’s girlfriend surprised him on stage. The couple got engaged on the Telugu Indian Idol stage as Nithya Menon gifted them rings. The show ended with many happy tears and memories. There was no elimination this week. All the 8 participants will be contesting against each other next week.

