Back with another set of entertaining episodes, the Telugu Indian Idol has won many hearts. Hosted by Sree Ram Chandra, the singing reality show is garnering more attention its set of special guests getting better every week. Episodes 23 and 24 had lyricist Ramajogayya Sastry on the judging panel along with S. Thaman and Karthik. Nithya Menon was not present on the panel for these two episodes.

Another interesting addition was that host Sree Ram Chandra had a co-host, singer Sravani Bhargavi.

Episode 23 began with Vaishnavi’s performance. The junior Shrey Goshal of the show sang the song ‘Thiru Thiru’ from the movie 100% Love. She bagged the Bomma Blockbuster tag for her performance and received positive feedback from all the judges.

While Vagdevi also received the Bomma Blockbuster performance for the song ‘Range De’ from the movie A Aa, Jayant and Srinivas received some constructive feedback The former sang the song ‘Athiloka SundarI’ from the movie Sarainodu and the latter crooned to ‘Vacharayo Swamy’ from the movie Bharath Ane Nenu.

The special judge received a grand welcome from the judges. Thaman shared his experiences of working with the renowned lyricist. As all the participants sang the songs written by Ramajogayya Sastry himself, he shared a few memories in connection to them. He also said that the song ‘Athiloka Sundari’ is one of the proudest compositions he did along with Thaman.

Episode 24 had a total of five participants. Aditi sang the song ‘Jamuratiri Jabiamma’ from the movie Kshana Kshanam. She received positive feedback from the special guest and also bagged the Bomma Blockbuster performance. Lalasa and Pranathi also bagged the Bomma Blockbuster performance tag. They sang the songs ‘Andalalo Aho Mahodyam’ from the movie Jagadeka Veerudu Atiloka Sundari and ‘Vidhaata Thalapuna’ from Sirivennela respectively.

Maruthi sang the song ‘Akasam Thakela’ from the movie Nuvostanante Nenoddantana, while Sake Renukumar sang the song ‘Adhey Nanne Nanne Chera Vache’ from the movie Surya Son of Krishna. Both the participants were asked to perform better next time, as this was not their best performance.

The special guest, Ramajogayya Sastry appreciated the efforts of all participants and yet again shared his memories with Sirivennela Sitaramasastri. He thanked the late lyricist for his contributions to the industry.

This week the Zepto consistent performer of the week was given to three participants, Vagdevi, Pranathi and Aditi.

With yet another elimination, the show ended with bidding goodbye to performer Srinivas who received the least number of votes from judges and the audience.

Let us know in the comments below who is your favourite contestant on the Telugu Indian Idol.