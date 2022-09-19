With a bunch of movies releasing this week of September, the OTTs yet again prove to be the saviours in boring times. From fantasy to suspense thrillers and comedy dramas, the coming seven days are something movie lovers should look forward to. With movie releases across various OTT platforms and different languages and genres, this week has all the ingredients to be an entertaining one.

Here is the list of 7 movies releasing this week of September on OTTs such as Disney Plus Hotstar, Netflix, and others.

Thiru

Starring Dhanush, Nithya Menon, and Raashi Khanna in the lead roles, Thiru, or Thiruchitrambalam in Tamil, is a recently released rom-com family drama directed by Mithran Jawahar. Thiru, the son of a single father, works as a food delivery boy. He doesn’t get along with his father as he believes that his negligence caused his mother’s and sister’s death. How he navigates his love life between his childhood crush and best friend while facing several heartbreaks forms the crux of the plot. The cast includes Prakash Raj, Bharatiraja, and Priya Bhavani Shankar in other crucial roles. Thiru will be released in all South Indian languages this week on OTT.

OTT platform: SunNXT

Release date: 23 September 2022

Babli Bouncer

Babli Bouncer is an upcoming Indian Hindi comedy-drama directed by Madhur Bhandarkar. The plot revolves around a small-town girl, Babli, who moves to the busy city of Delhi in pursuit of a job. Soon, she turns into a bouncer and shoots up to fame instantly. Tamannaah Bhatia will be seen in the titular role while Abhishek Bajaj, Sahil Vaid, and others play supporting roles in this movie.

OTT platform: Disney Plus Hotstar

Release date: 23 September 2022

First Day First Show

Directed by Vamshidhar Goud and Lakshmi Narayana Puttamchetty, First Day First Show is a Telugu comedy-drama starring Srikanth Reddy and Sanchita Bashu in the lead roles. A crazy movie fanatic is hell-bent on watching the first-day first show of his favourite star’s movies. One day, he promises his love interest to take her for the FDFS of Pawan Kalyan’s new movie. How he struggles to find the tickets for the movie and goes to any extent to keep up his word forms the crux of this hilarious drama.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 23 September 2022

Diary

Diary is a Tamil crime thriller starring Arulnithi, Pavithrah Marimuthu, Jayaprakash, and others in crucial roles. The plot revolves around a sub-inspector trainee who sets out on a journey to solve a mysterious case that has not been cracked for over 16 years. On his investigation, he faces fate-changing events that put his life at risk. The movie was directed by debutant Innasi Pandiyan.

OTT platform: Aha

Release date: 23 September 2022

Atithi Bhootho Bhava

Atithi Bhootho Bhava is an upcoming Hindi comedy-drama featuring Jackie Shroff, Pratik Gandhi, and Sharmin Sehgal in the lead roles. The plot follows Srikant, whose life turns upside down when he bumps into a middle-aged ghost who claims to be his grandson from the previous life. When the ghost seeks Srikant’s help to find his long-lost love, things take unexpected turns in a comical way. The movie was directed by Hardik Gajjar.

OTT platform: Zee5

Release date: 22 September 2022

The Perfumier

Based on a book, The Perfumier is a crime mystery thriller directed by Nils Willbrandt, The plot revolves around a detective who joins hands with s perfume maker to regain her sense of smell. The perfume maker uses deadly methods to create the perfect scent for the detective. The cast includes Emilia Schule, Ludwig Simon, and Robert Finster in crucial roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 21 September 2022

Fullmetal Alchemist- The Final Alchemy

The final instalment of the Fullmetal Alchemist trilogy, The Final Alchemy stars Ryosuke Yamada, Tsubasa Honda, Dean Fujioka, and others in crucial roles. Directed by Fumihiko Sori, this movie marks the end of the Elric Brothers’ adventurous journey of fighting off their enemies. In the final part. they will be seen against an unworldly, nationwide threat.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 24 September 2022

Lou

Lou is an upcoming American action thriller starring Allison Janney, Jurnee Smollett, and Logan Marshall-Green in crucial roles. The plot follows a mysterious loner living a normal life with her dogs. When a neighbour’s little girl gets kidnapped, she goes out to rescue her in a fierce storm and faces dangerous situations. The movie was directed by Anna Foerster.

OTT platform: Netflix

Release date: 23 September 2022

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertaining updates.