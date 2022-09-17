Movies are an emotion that anyone will connect to disregarding the language barrier. In a land known for its art, good movies were always prasied for the way of brining forward the stories to the audiences. If you are one to enjoy films of any language, and genre, and searching for some weekend movie suggestions, you are in the right place. Home to countless interesting movies, the OTT platform Amazon Prime Video should be the right choice for a weekend binge with your mates.

Here are 7 movies in 7 different languages you must watch this weekend on Amazon Prime Video.

Telugu- Sita Ramam

If you haven’t already watched this masterpiece, this weekend is probably the best time. After a grand release in South India on 5 August 2022, the Hanu Raghavapudi directorial was released in Hindi on 2 September and was received well by the North audiences. Starring Dulquer Salmaan and Mrunal Thakur in the titular roles, the movie has grossed over Rs 80 crores at the box office, making it a triple blockbuster. Director Tharun Bhascker, Gautham Menon, Vennela Kishore, Prakash Raj, and others played prominent roles in Sita Ramam.

Hindi- Runway 34

Runway 34 is a Hindi thriller starring Ajay Devgn in the lead role, who also directed the film. Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani, Aakanksha Singh, and others played crucial roles in the movie. The film is based on a real-life event in 2015 of a Jet Doha flight, flying to Kochi, which could not land at the Cochin International Airport due to bad weather conditions. After facing several troubles, the flight gets diverted to the Trivandrum Airport. How the pilot of the flight, Vikrant Khanna, faces the situation and saves the day is the crux of the plot.

Tamil- FIR

Starring Vishnu Vishal, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Manjima Mohan in the leading roles, FIR is a nerve-gripping Tamil thriller available on Amazon Prime Video. Irfan Ahmed, an IIT Madras gold medalist, resorts to working at a perfume factory after several unsuccessful job interviews. One day, he finds himself entangled in a situation where he is believed to be a terrorist accused of a bomb blasting at an airport. This box office hit is regarded as one of the best thrillers in recent times and has received a great response from the public.

Malayalam- Kaduva

Next on our weekend movie suggestions is Kaduva, a 2022 Malayalam revenge drama directed by Shaji Kailas. Set in the 1990s, the plot of the movie revolves around the rift between a rubber farmer and a high-cadre police officer. How the police officer plays games to get the farmer behind bars and how the farmer gets his revenge unfolds through a series of exciting incidents. Prithviraj Sukumaran, Vivek Oberoi, and Samyuktha Menon play the lead roles in Kaduva.

Kannada- Avane Srimannarayana

Starring Rakshit Shetty and Shanvi Srivastava in the lead roles, Avane Srimannarayana is a Kannada fantasy action flick directed by Sachin B Ravi. An eccentric cop who lives his life carefree teams up with a group of stage drama artists on a quest to find Amaravati. To reach his destination, the cop has to fight a dreaded group of greedy dacoits who wish to get their hands on the mythical treasure of Amaravati. The 2020 movie was well-received by the audiences for the unique plot and great performances by the cast.

English- Goodnight Mommy

Goodnight Mommy is a psychological horror film directed by Matt Sobel and stars Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, and Nicholas Crovetti in the lead roles. This movie is a remake of the Australian movie of the same name, which Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala directed. Two identical twins find their mother’s face wrapped in bandages when they return home from playing. While she informs them that she has undergone facial surgery, the twins believe that the woman under the bandages is not their mom. How they unravel the truth forms the rest of the plot.

Marathi- Ananya

Ananya is a Marathi drama directed by Pratap Madhaorao Phad based on an award-winning play. The plot revolves around an ambitious girl who has meticulously planned her life and is engaged with the love of her life. Her life takes an unexpected turn that crashes all her dreams instantly. Watch how Ananya braves all the odds against her and fights back to restore normalcy to her life on Amazon Prime Video this weekend. The movie features Hruta Durgule in the titular role and Chetan Chitnis and Amey Wagh in the supporting roles.

