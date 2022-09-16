With much anticipation, Friday is here which means it’s time to catch up on some OTT content. This weekend of September is packed with some great content on OTT, be it movies or web series. From Vikrant Rona to Dahan, here is a list of movies and web series releasing on OTT today, that you should be excited about. The gloomy monsoon weather calls for a movie night, or even a movie marathon this weekend. Continue your binge streak with all these trending web series and movies. Grab yourselves some popcorn and Coca-Cola, and get going!

Vikrant Rona (Telugu)

Directed by Anup Bhandari, Vikrant Rona is a Kannada suspense thriller starring Kichcha Sudeep in the lead role. Set in a village in the midst of a rainforest, the plot revolves around the mysterious events and murders that happen there. While the locals think a haunted bungalow to be the reason, a police officer arrives in the village and soon sets on a mission to uncover the truth. The cast includes Nirup Bhandari, Neetha Ashok, and others in crucial roles. Vikrant Rona will release in all South Indian and Hindi languages. Vikrant Rona was earlier released on OTT in Kannada in the first week of September.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

Jogi

Jogi is an upcoming Hindi period drama directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and stars Diljit Dosanjh, Kumud Mishra, and Mohammad Zeeshan Ayyub in the lead roles. Set in 1980s India, the plot revolves around three friends of different religious faiths, How they unite for a noble cause and live life dangerously to save hundreds of people in a town forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Attention Please

Written and directed by Jithin Issac Thomas, Attention Please is a Malayalam thriller that speaks volumes about existing social issues. The plot revolves around an aspiring filmmaker who finds no luck to make it big. He begins narrating his stories to his roommates that are unsettling yet address many issues in the real world. The movie features Vishnu Govindham, Athira Kallingal, Sreejith, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

Goodnight Mommy

Goodnight Mommy is a psychological horror film directed by Matt Sobel and stars Naomi Watts, Cameron Crovetti, and Nicholas Crovetti in the lead roles. This movie is a remake of the Australian movie of the same name which was directed by Veronika Franz and Severin Fiala. Two identical twins find their mother’s face wrapped in bandages when they return home from playing. While she informs them that she had undergone facial surgery, the twins believe that the woman under the bandages is not their mom. How they unravel the truth forms the rest of the plot.

OTT platform: Amazon Prime Video

Do Revenge

Starring Camila Mendes, Sophie Turner, Maya Hawke, and others in prominent roles, Do Revenge is an upcoming American black comedy film directed by Jennifer Kaytin Robinson. A popular high school girl and an awkward new student at the school decide to take on their bullies who make their lives miserable with false rumours. How they form a friendship and put an end to all the drama forms the crux of the plot.

OTT platform: Netflix

Apart from these movies, three interesting web series are also releasing on OTT today

Dahan

Dahan- Raakan Ka Rahasya is an upcoming Indian horror thriller web series directed by Vikrant Pawar. The town of Shilaspura is surrounded by mysterious deaths, unanswered questions, a rumoured supernatural presence, and illegal mining activities. Amid several tensions, a stern IAS officer sets foot in the town and is hell-bent on solving the troubles of the locals. While the people blame ghosts and bad spirits for all the unfortunate events, the officer focuses to extract the horrific truths about the illegal mining which she thinks is also the reason behind the deaths. Dahan stars Tisca Chopra, Saurabh Shukla, Rajesh Tailang, and others in prominent roles.

OTT platform: Disney+ Hotstar

College Romance S3

Naira, Deepika, Bagga, Karan, and Trippy are five college friends who love to live their life to the fullest. From fun and love to frustration and failed relationships, they stand together. In the new season of College Romance, the five explore new relationships that test the strength of their bond. The series stars Shreya Mehta, Apoorva Arora, Gagan Arora, Keshav Sadhna, and Manjot Singh in the lead roles. College Romance was directed by Parijat Joshi.

OTT platform: Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga

Alfea is a magical boarding school in the Otherworld and is home to fairies with superpowers. Bloom, a fire fairy, struggles to evoke the powers in her, while mythical monsters called the Burned Ones return to Otherworld and threaten their living. She must team up with her fellow fairies with light, earth, water, and mind powers to send the demons back into darkness. The British supernatural fantasy series was created by Brian Young and is based on an animated series called Winx Club. Fate: The Winx Saga stars Abigail Cowen, Eliot Salt, Precious Mustapha, and others in key roles.

OTT platform: Netflix

