Its Friday already! After a tiring week at the office, the best way to chill in Vizag apart from the sitting by the beach is to catch up on some fresh content. So if you are looking for entertainment, check out what’s at the theatres this weekend. A limited number of movies are heading to the theatres this week. With mostly Telugu movies to binge on, here is what we thought is worth a watch. From Nivetha Thomas’s Saakini Daakini to Hollywood movie Where the Crawdads Sing, catch up with these movies releasing at the theatres today.

Take a look at the movies releasing this week of September

#1 Telugu

5 Telugu movies are releasing at the theatres today.

Aa Ammayi Gurinchi Meeku Cheppali: Directed by Mohana Krishna, the cast of the movie includes Sudheer Babu and Krithi Shetty in lead roles.

Kotikkokadu K3: This Kannada movie releasing in a Telugu dubbed version is directed by Shiva Karthik. The cast of the movie includes Kiccha Sudeep and Madonna Sebastian in lead roles.

Nenu Meeku Baaga Kavalsinavadini: Directed by Sridhar Gade, the cast of this movie includes Kiran Abbavaram and Sanjana Anand in lead roles.

Saakini Daakini: This female lead movie is directed by Sudheer Varma. The cast of the movie includes Regina Cassandra and Nivetha Thomas in lead roles. Watch this one of the many Telugu movies releasing today for some fun script.

Life of Muthu: A Tamil movie dubbed in Telugu is releasing tomorrow 17 September 2022. Directed by Vasudev Menon, the cast of the movie includes Simbu, Siddhi Idnani and Radhika Sarathkumar in lead roles.

Also Read: Natural Star Nani announces HIT 2 release date, details inside

#2 English

Where the Crawdads Sing: Only one Hollywood movie has made it to the big screen this weekend. Directed by Olivia Newman, the cast of this English movie includes Daisy Edgar Jones and Taylor John Smith in lead roles.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more.