The Start-Up Village, which was inaugurated in Vizag in 2014, has appointed a new Chief Executive Officer (CEO) and Joint Director in a move to attract young minds with innovative ideas. In a new action plan, weekly and monthly, activities for technopreneurs and talk shows will be conducted frequently at the Start-Up Village at the IT SEZ in Rushikonda. Additionally, an extensive database will also be set up in the village, which will be accessible to anyone with start-up ideas.

To gain a comprehensive perspective of the issues faced by several sectors, data will be collected from government offices and presented to entrepreneurs for practical solutions. Those who come up with the best solutions to fight these issues will be rewarded alongside receiving support for their start-up idea in the form of a workspace at no cost at this village. Fintech, transportation & logistics, aquaculture, and health will be the primary focus areas as per the new action plan by the AP Innovations Society authorities. A monthly session will be conducted at the Start-Up Village to hear out the ideas for the problems present in the database.

Apart from the monthly session, the AP Innovations Society will facilitate a weekly talk show with successful entrepreneurs in the country. In the talk shows, budding entrepreneurs will be enlightened about various start-up-related issues. Also, another weekly event, called the Start-Up Garage, will be organised for anyone with innovative ideas to be presented to the Vizag Start-Up Village authorities. The selected participants will be provided with a workspace at no cost for six months. The period will be later increased depending upon the progress of the start-up.

