On the first day of the monsoon session, Chief Minister YS Jagan firmly assured that decentralisation is the only way for equal development across Andhra Pradesh. The Chief Minister took on the opposition and put out his views stating the development of Amaravati as the only capital will nearly take 100 years. Vizag is the most economical choice to set up Executive capital said the Chief Minister.

During the discussions in the State Legislative Assembly, the opposition (members of the TDP party) continued to support the ‘One State One Capital’ agenda. The CM in reply said that ₹1.05 lakh crores will be required just for basic infrastructure such as roads, electricity and building a drain system, whereas ₹10,000 crores would be sufficient for Visakhapatnam as the basic infrastructure is already available.

The CM also dismissed the concept of self-financing model in Amaravati. He said that even by selling the 5,020 acres of commercial land, they will only be able to raise funds for the basic infrastructure. He pointed out that the self- sufficiency model will not work as the land itself is not in demand. He asserted that his government was keen on developing the entire state and not just 8 sq km radius of Amaravati.

On the other hand, Jagan addressed his decentarlisation model to be the only way for development of state. He claimed that the well-thought-out decision will ensure administration reaches every corner of the state. With the creation of the 13 new districts, 24 new revenue divisions and 12 new police sub-divisions, three capitals are vital for an effective delivery of services opined the Chief Minister.

On a closing note, the Chief Minister YS Jagan said that Vizag was a natural choice for Administrative capital, while Kurnool and Amaravati will serve as the Judicial and Legislative capitals respectively.

