One of the largest Telugu production houses, Vyjayanthi Movies, was founded by C Ashwini Dutt in 1974. From introducing stars like Mahesh Babu to Mrunal Thakur, this big-budget production house is known for bringing on to screen some beautiful stories that will stay in our hearts forever. Celebrating the founder’s birthday today, check out this list of super hit movies from 1990 to the latest produced by Vyjayanthi movies.

Movies produced by its subsidiary Swapna Cinema run by Ashwini Dutt’s elder daughter Swapna Dutt have also been included in the below list. Here is the Vyjayanthi Movies list you should have already watched!

#1 Jagadeka Veerudu Athiloka Sundari (JVAS) (1990)

Directed by Kovelamudi Raghavendra Rao, this sensational movie of the early 90s was a blockbuster at the box office. The movie starring Chiranjeevi, the late Sridevi, Shamlee, Shalini and many others ran up to 200 days at the theatres. The movie broke all records by collecting ₹ 11 crores at the box office back in the day. The movie was later dubbed in Tamil, Malayalam and Hindi. JVAS also won several awards, from the Filmfare Awards for the Best Director to the 5 Nandi Awards.

#2 Rajakumarudu (1999)

Vyjayanthi Movies was the first to launch Mahesh Babu as a hero in the movie Rajakumarudu. This romantic comedy was also directed by K Raghavendra Rao and starred Preity Zinta and Krishna in prominent roles. The movie was released on 116 screens and ran for almost 100 days on nearly half the screens. Rajakumarudu collected ₹ 10.5 crores only from Andhra Pradesh and was hence declared a box office hit. The movie was dubbed in Tamil and released theatrically as Ivan Oru Thunichalkaran. It was also dubbed in Hindi. The movie received two Nandi Awards.

#3 Azad (2000)

Written and directed by Thirupathisamy, Azad starring Nagarjuna, Shilpa Shetty and Soundarya in lead roles, is yet another blockbuster under the Vyjayanthi Movies list. The movie ran a hundred days at the theatres and won 4 Nandi Awards. It was loosely remade in Tamil as Velayudham and in Kannada as Bhagath. The blockbuster vigilante action thriller movie was also recognised by the Andhra Pradesh Film Journalists Association Awards in 2000.

#4 Indra 2002

Yet another Chiranjeevi starrer which became a massive success under the Vyjanthi movies banner is Indra, directed by B Gopal. The movie won three Nandi Awards and two Filmfare Awards South, with Chiranjeevi winning the Best Actor Award in both. Made on a ₹10 crore budget, the movie clocked in at ₹40 crores at the box office, making it a huge box office success and the highest-grossing Telugu movie back in the day. The movie was dubbed in Hindi, Tamil, Bhojpuri, Bengali and Bangladeshi. The movie’s cast also included Aarthi Agarwal, Sonali Bendre, Prakash Raj and others in prominent roles.

#5 Yevade Subramanyam (2015)

Directed by Nag Ashwin, this coming-of-age Telugu drama was produced by Priyanka Dutt and Swapna Dutt. The movie’s cast includes Nani, Malavika Nair, Vijay Devarakonda and Ritu Varma in prominent roles. The message-oriented script received positive feedback from the audience. The movie also won Nandi Awards for Best Debut Director for Nag Ashwin and Best Feature Film (Second) for Priyanka Dutt.

#6 Mahanati (2018)

Though many movies produced by the banner between 2006 and 2017 played well, the next major success in the Vyjayanthi Movies list has to be Mahanati, directed by Nag Ashwin. The movie was produced by Ashwini Dutt’s youngest daughter Priyanka Dutt under Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema. The biopic of actress Savitri grossed ₹63 crores worldwide and became the highest-grossing female-centric South Indian movie. Starring Keerthi Suresh in the titular role, she received appreciation from across the oceans for her performance in the movie. The movie also won three Nandi Awards and four Filmfare Awards South. In addition, Mahanati was screened at the International Film Festival of India, Shanghai International Film Festival and the Indian Film Festival of Melbourne. The movie’s cast includes Dulquer Salmaan, Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Devarakonda in prominent roles.

#7 Jathi Ratnalu (2021)

Written and directed by Anudeep KV, the movie was produced by Nag Ashwin under Swapna Cinema. It stars Naveen Polishetty in the lead role, who received a positive response from the audience for his performance. The box office blockbuster with ₹8.1 crores on its opening day. Made on a budget of ₹7 crores, the overall earnings accounted for ₹130 crores. The lead actor also won the SIIMA Best Actor Award (critics). The cast also includes Faria Abdulla, Priyadarshi, Rahul Ramakrishna and others in prominent roles.

#8 Sita Ramam (2022)

The latest movie produced by Vyjayanthi Movies and Swapna Cinema is Sita Ramam, directed by Hanu Raghavapudi. The movie stars Dulquer Salman, Mrunal Thakur, Rashmika Mandanna and Sumanth in prominent roles. The movie was a huge commercial success grossing over ₹93 crores are the box office. The audience received the movie well for its screenplay, story and direction, and of course, the dreamy character Seeta played by Mrunal Thakur.

In conclusion, the next movie we will see at the theatres produced by Vyjayanthi Movies is Project K starring Prabhas, Deepika Padukone and Amitabh Bachchan in prominent roles. How excited are you? Let us know in the comments below or ping us on Instagram.