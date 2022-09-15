Karthikeya 2, the biggest hit of Nikhil Siddartha’s career, is finally gearing up for its OTT release and has also locked a date for its digital premiere as per sources. After a month-long run, the epic treasure hunt adventure minted over Rs 116 crores (gross) worldwide box collections, with Rs 56.2 crores flowing in from the Telugu states. In a never-before feat, a tier-2 Tollywood actor’s film collected a whopping Rs 33.7 crores (gross) from North India. And the reactions from the Hindi audiences justify the numbers that are a result of pure admiration for the film.

It is already known that the makers of Karthikeya 2 roped in the OTT platform Zee5 for its post-theatrical release. Now, word is fast spreading that the Chandoo Mondeti directorial is all set to hit the small screens on 30 September 2022. Though an official confirmation is yet to be made, reports strongly suggest that the last Friday of September has been locked as the OTT release date of Karthikeya 2.

Also read: God Father or Ghost? Who will win the Dasara battle at the box office?

On the other hand, Nithiin, who recently appeared on the big screens with his mass entertainer Macherla Niyojikavargam, is also expected to give a confirmation about his film’s OTT release date. With no hint about the OTT platform for Macherla Niyojikavargam, the audiences are left confused as to where it will stream digitally. However, recent reports are leaving clues that the Nithiin and Krithi Shetty flick might stream on Disney Plus Hotstar in the last week of September. With many unhappy with the output by director MS Rajashekhar Reddy, the movie was touted as a decent watch if released on OTT. The movie collected a mere Rs 10.24 crores at the end of its theatrical run, thereby making it a huge box office failure.

Yet another movie that is expected to digitally premiere this month on OTT is Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. With an astronomical failure at the box office, Liger is expected to lock its OTT release date by the end of four weeks of its theatrical run. It is a known fact that digital rights for the Vijay Devarakonda sports drama have been acquired by Disney Plus Hotstar. The makers of Liger are expected to announce 25 September 2022 as the OTT release date.

Starring Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, the time travel thriller Bimbisara has also neither finalised its OTT platform nor its digital release date. An official announcement is awaited.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag Instagram and website for more movie and OTT updates.