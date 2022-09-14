From the good old protective mother to a new-age bad cop, these Indian web series on Netflix with strong female leads are empowering. They are relatable and at the same time entertaining and informative. From true stories that took place around us to fiction, we have curated for you a list of must-watch web series on Netflix with strong female protagonists.

These web series on Netflix change the old-fashioned female characters that were always portrayed as the damsel-in-distress to a character that can challenge society, follow her dreams and bury the notion of gender bias. If you are in the mood to binge-watch, check out these empowering Indian web series on Netflix covering thriller, drama and true stories.

Here are some suggestions you could add to your watchlist

#1 Delhi Crime

Directed by Richie Mehta and Tanuj Chopra this crime drama web series on Netflix is a must-watch for its true stories that happened around Delhi. The first season is set in the aftermath of the 2012 Delhi gang rape, which portrays how the DCP of South Delhi Vartika Chaturvedi catches the culprit with her efficient gang. In season two, the DCP and her gang solve the Chaddi Baniyan Gang murder mystery. Played by Shefali Shah, the character of Vartika Chaturvedi is very empowering and inspiring. The cast of the show also includes Rasika Dugal, Adil Hussain and Rajesh Tailang. This web series on Netflix has also received the International Emmy Awards for the best Drama Series in 2020.

#2 She

This crime drama series on Netflix is created and written by Imtiaz Ali and Divya Johry. Directed by Arif Ali and Avinash Das, the story follows a female constable who goes undercover to bust an underworld gang. Bhumika played by Aaditi Pohankar goes undercover as a prostitute in Mumbai City. As the sole earning person who is fighting for a divorce from her abusive husband, this strong female character breaks all gender bias. Watch how she mingles with dons of the underworld and how a woman’s body works to control her surroundings. The cast also includes Vijay Varma, Kishore Kumar G and others.

#3 Aranyak

Directed by Vinay Waikul, this crime thriller series on Netflix stars Raveena Tandon as a strong female character. Set in the fictional town of Sironah in Himachal Pradesh, Raveena who plays the role of a cop Kasturi Dogra is seen battling with her own family issues. She along with a new cop in town Angad Malik try to find the person responsible for the alleged rape and murder of a foreign teenage girl. The cast of the movie also includes Parambrata Chatterjee, Ashutosh Rana and others.

Also Read: 5 OTT web series releasing this week of September to binge-watch

#4 Bombay Begums

Directed by Alankrita Shrivastava, Bornila Chatterjee and Iti Agarwal this drama web series on Netflix marks the comeback of Pooja Bhatt. It explores the lives of five ambitious women who are navigating through their dreams and desires while fighting society’s margin in modern-day Mumbai. This relatable Indian web series on Netflix is an empowering watch with a cast including Pooja Bhatt, Shahana Goswami, Amruta Subhash, Plabita Borthakur and other women.

#5 Mai

Yet another thriller series on Netflix with a strong female character, Mai is directed by Anshai Lal and Atul Mongia. The series follows the story of a grieving mother whose daughter dies a tragic death. She discovers the criminals behind her daughter’s death and turns merciless to find the real cause. Sheel Chaudhary played by Sakshi Tanwar is a character that shows the true power of a mother. The cast also includes Wamiqa Gabbi, Raima Sen, Prashant Narayana and others.

#6 Masaba Masaba

The story of a fashion designer who is constantly under the umbrella of her mother, an independent woman trying to make her comeback in Bollywood. The actual Masaba Gupta and Neena Gupta disclose their lives through this Netflix drama series directed by Sonam Nair. The fiction story is relatable in terms of struggle, competition, love and relationships. The mother-daughter duo who play a fictionalised version of themselves prove that women can be as independent as men can be.

Let us know in the comments below or on Instagram, which of these shows on Netflix with strong female characters has inspired you.