Are you looking for something new and engaging to watch? Do you want to catch up on the most trending content online, but don’t know where to start? Look no further! Here’s a list of the best and latest web series across OTT platforms in October that are keeping viewers hooked. These titles promise great stories and binge-worthy drama that will keep you entertained from the beginning to the end.

1. Call Me Bae

Bae, a stylish socialite from South Delhi, is used to turning heads effortlessly. After her marriage falls apart, she moves to Mumbai to start fresh and has to become accustomed to a life of hustle. With her sharp wit and charm, she navigates the city’s social scene, making friends and enemies alike. Now, as an up-and-coming journalist, Bae is ready to leave her mark.

Broke but unbroken, Bae works her way through Mumbai’s newsrooms, finding romance, friendships, and herself while breaking big stories. Out of the latest OTT releases, Call Me Bae is one of the best web series to watch.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

2. Gyeongseong Creature: Season 2

The first season took us to 1945, Korea, under Japanese rule, where two young people battled creatures born from greed. Now, in Season 2, set in 2024 Seoul, something far more dangerous is lurking, and the mysteries they thought they’d solved are about to unravel even further.

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Manvat Murders

From 1972 to 1974, seven brutal murders terrorized a village in Marathwada. A determined cop, played by Ashutosh Gowariker, is tasked with solving the case before more lives are lost. The show draws from CID officer Ramakant S Kulkarni’s autobiography “Footprints on the Sand of Crime.”

Directed by Ashish Avinash Bende and written by Girish Joshi, Manvat Murders is a crime thriller based on a real case that shocked India.

Manvat Murders is an engaging crime thriller that’s garnering attention among the latest OTT releases.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

4. Monsters: The Lyle and Erik Menendez Story

This series delves into the infamous 1989 case of Lyle and Erik Menendez, who murdered their parents in cold blood. Both brothers were convicted of first-degree murder and sentenced to life without parole. The show explores the events leading up to the crime and the intense trial that followed.

If you’re into crime thrillers, this is a must-watch among the latest OTT releases.

OTT Platform: Netflix

5. Mr McMahon

This documentary series takes a deep dive into the career of Vince McMahon, the controversial figure who transformed WWE into a global entertainment empire.

The series covers the highs and lows of his tenure, shedding light on the man behind the curtain and his tumultuous reign.

OTT Platform: Netflix

6. Batman: Caped Crusader

In Gotham’s shadowy streets, Bruce Wayne becomes the enigmatic Batman after a tragic accident changes his life forever. His pursuit of justice pushes him to form unexpected alliances but also invites deadly consequences, as new threats rise in his quest to save the city.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

7. No Gain No Love

No Gain No Love is another title in the list of latest OTT releases that is trending as one of the best web series to watch in October.

In this web series, Son Hae-Young is determined to get promoted, but the odds are stacked against her. To avoid losing out, she hatches a plan for a fake wedding, setting off a chain of events that may give her more than she bargained for.

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

8. Taaza Khabar

The life of a poor public toilet caretaker takes a wild turn after he helps an old woman and finds his luck changing overnight. But with fortune comes new challenges, and he soon wonders how long this stroke of luck will last.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

9. Agatha All Along

Agatha Harkness, still drained of power after the events in Westview as seen in “WandaVision”, meets a mysterious goth teen who breaks her out of a spell.

Intrigued, she agrees to mentor him as they embark on the dangerous Witches’ Road—a magical journey filled with trials that could restore what Agatha has lost.

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

10. Tanaav: Season 2

After his enemy, Umar Riaz, resurfaces, Kabir, a special task force veteran is forced out of retirement once again.

Season 2 sees a new threat rising as ISIS influence spreads in Kashmir. Following a personal attack on his family, Kabir rejoins the Special Task Group to face betrayal and loss while racing to stop a catastrophic plot.

OTT Platform: SonyLIV

With a mix of crime, magic, and slice-of-life stories, these titles make up the best web series to watch on OTT platforms in October 2024. Don’t miss the endless entertainment that they promise to bring to your life!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment updates.