As we dive into the heart of monsoon, get ready for an exhilarating lineup of upcoming movies set to hit screens in the next few weeks! From pulse-pounding action to heartwarming dramas and everything in between, this month promises an exciting array of cinematic delights. Join us as we preview the films that will light up theaters and streaming platforms, ensuring something is thrilling for every movie lover to anticipate.

1. Bad Newz: A hilarious comedy to watch out for!

Release date: 19 July 2024

Lead stars: Vicky Kaushal, Tripti Dimri, Ammy Virk

Get ready for some uproarious entertainment with the upcoming movie, “Bad Newz,”. The upcoming comedy is directed by Anand Tiwari. Starring Tripti Dimri, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk, this film promises to be a laugh riot like no other.

The story revolves around two suave Punjabi gentlemen and a Christian-Hindu girl, whose lives take a wild turn after a spontaneous one-night stand results in an unexpected pregnancy. Inspired by true events, “Bad Newz” humorously delves into the rare phenomenon known as ‘Heteropaternal Superfecundation’.

Produced under the prestigious banner of Dharma Productions, “Bad Newz” guarantees a fun-filled evening for all this weekend!

2. Twisters: A stormy adventure unfolds

Release date: 19 July 2024

Lead stars: Daisy Edgar Jones, Glen Powell and Anthony Ramos

Meet Kate Cooper, a retired tornado-chaser and meteorologist who’s about to trade her New York City screens for the wild plains of Oklahoma. Haunted by a tornado that left its mark on her college years, Kate finds herself drawn back to the heartland by her friend Javi’s persuasive charm. What awaits her? A chance to test a revolutionary new tracking system alongside a fresh team.

Enter Tyler Owens, the charismatic and daring social-media sensation known for his adrenaline-fueled storm-chasing escapades. With his rowdy crew in tow, Tyler lives for the thrill of capturing the most perilous storms on camera.

Get ready as these two worlds collide in “Twisters,” where high-tech gadgets meet daredevil antics under the vast Oklahoma skies. Will Kate’s cautious approach clash with Tyler’s fearless bravado, or will their combined skills rewrite the rules of storm chasing forever? Find out this July in a whirlwind of excitement and adventure!

3. Raayan: A Tamil thriller by Dhanush

Release date: 26 July 2024

Lead stars: Dhanush

Get ready for a high-octane ride with the upcoming movie “Raayan,” the action-packed thriller written and directed by none other than Dhanush himself! Scheduled to hit screens on July 26, this marks Dhanush’s second directorial venture and 50th feature film milestone.

Produced by Kalanithi Maran under the prestigious Sun Pictures banner, “Raayan” stars Dhanush in the lead role, alongside a stellar cast including S J Suryah, Prakash Raj, Selvaraghavan, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Dushara Vijayan, Aparna Balamurali, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, and Saravanan.

Prepare for suspense, action, and an unforgettable cinematic experience with “Raayan”!

4. Deadpool & Wolverine: The ultimate team-up

Release date: 26 July 2024

Lead stars: Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Emma Corin

Get ready for the most epic showdown of the year with Marvel Studios’ “Deadpool & Wolverine” hitting screens on July 26th! Watch as Wolverine, recovering from his battles, meets the irreverent Deadpool in an explosive encounter that leads to an unexpected alliance.

Join these two iconic mutants as they join forces to take down a mutual foe with their unique blend of wit, claws, and chaos. With jaw-dropping action and hilarious banter, “Deadpool & Wolverine” promises to be a thrill ride from start to finish.

Don’t miss out on this epic team-up! Mark your calendars for July 26th and prepare for a cinematic adventure like no other!

5. Auro Me Kahan Dum Tha: A love story through the ages!

Release date: 2 August 2024

Lead stars: Ajay Devgan, Tabu and Jimmy Shergill

Get ready for a rollercoaster of love spanning from 2002 to 2023 in one of the upcoming movies “Auro me kahan dum tha”! Directed and written by the one and only Neeraj Pandey, this film promises to tug at your heartstrings. The film promises to stir your emotions and captivate your imagination..

Starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, and Jimmy Shergill, get ready for a tale where love knows no bounds, not even across decades. Will they, won’t they? Find out this August in a romantic saga that’s as timeless as it is poignant!

Get ready to be captivated by the cinematic wonders unfolding in the next few weeks! Whether you’re craving action-packed adventures, heartfelt dramas, or thrilling mysteries, these upcoming movies promise to deliver an unforgettable experience. Stay tuned and mark your calendars for a journey through the silver screen you won’t want to miss!

