It’s Monday, which means it’s time for another OTT update! This time, like every week OTT platforms are gearing up with new releases that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions! Here is a list of 7 new OTT releases on platforms that everyone is eagerly waiting for!
1. Prime Target
When a brilliant mathematician is about to make a groundbreaking history, he discovers that someone is trying to ruin him. Determined to find the culprit, he joins hands with a government agent. However, they find themselves in a never-ending loop!
Release Date: January 23
OTT Platform: Apple TV+
2. Shafted
Shafted is a hilarious series that follows four middle-aged male friends who try to find their way through love, life and career in modern-day Paris.
Release Date: January 24
OTT Platform: Netflix
3. Sivarapalli
Created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Sivarapalli is a slice-of-life Telugu drama which follows an engineering graduate’s journey in a remote village in Telangana. The drama is a remake of the much-acclaimed Hindi series, Panchayat.
Release Date: January 24
OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video
4. Hisaab Barabar
Starring R Madhavan in the lead role, Hisaab Barabar is a satirical social drama that follows a railway ticket inspector who getsinvolved in a big financial scam while he is questioning the inconsistency in his bank account.
Release Date: January 24
OTT Platform: Zee5
5. Didi
During the last month of summer before high school, a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns three things that his family can’t teach – Skating, flitting and loving his mom.
Release Date: January 26
OTT Platform: Jio Cinema
6. Sweet Dreams
Directed by Victor Mukherjee, Sweet Dreams is a romantic drama that portrays wholesome millennial love.
Release Date: January 24
OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar
7. Sky Force
Akshay Kumar is coming up with an action-packed movie based on India’s retaliatory strike on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan. Will the country come to the rescue of this soldier who is ready to sacrifice himself and put his life at stake?
Release Date: January 24
Releasing In Theatres
While these new OTT releases are making it into digital platforms, with patriotic fervour around the corner, some theatrical releases are also making it into the big screens, check them here!
