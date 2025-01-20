It’s Monday, which means it’s time for another OTT update! This time, like every week OTT platforms are gearing up with new releases that will take you on a rollercoaster ride of emotions! Here is a list of 7 new OTT releases on platforms that everyone is eagerly waiting for!

1. Prime Target

When a brilliant mathematician is about to make a groundbreaking history, he discovers that someone is trying to ruin him. Determined to find the culprit, he joins hands with a government agent. However, they find themselves in a never-ending loop!

Release Date: January 23

OTT Platform: Apple TV+

2. Shafted

Shafted is a hilarious series that follows four middle-aged male friends who try to find their way through love, life and career in modern-day Paris.

Release Date: January 24

OTT Platform: Netflix

3. Sivarapalli

Created by Arunabh Kumar and Deepak Kumar Mishra, Sivarapalli is a slice-of-life Telugu drama which follows an engineering graduate’s journey in a remote village in Telangana. The drama is a remake of the much-acclaimed Hindi series, Panchayat.

Release Date: January 24

OTT Platform: Amazon Prime Video

4. Hisaab Barabar

Starring R Madhavan in the lead role, Hisaab Barabar is a satirical social drama that follows a railway ticket inspector who getsinvolved in a big financial scam while he is questioning the inconsistency in his bank account.

Release Date: January 24

OTT Platform: Zee5

5. Didi

During the last month of summer before high school, a 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns three things that his family can’t teach – Skating, flitting and loving his mom.

Release Date: January 26

OTT Platform: Jio Cinema

6. Sweet Dreams

Directed by Victor Mukherjee, Sweet Dreams is a romantic drama that portrays wholesome millennial love.

Release Date: January 24

OTT Platform: Disney+ Hotstar

7. Sky Force

Akshay Kumar is coming up with an action-packed movie based on India’s retaliatory strike on the Sargodha airbase in Pakistan. Will the country come to the rescue of this soldier who is ready to sacrifice himself and put his life at stake?

Release Date: January 24

Releasing In Theatres

While these new OTT releases are making it into digital platforms, with patriotic fervour around the corner, some theatrical releases are also making it into the big screens, check them here!

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more entertainment articles!