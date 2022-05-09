The recent episodes of Indian Idol Telugu moved the audience with Thaman’s kind gesture towards a contestant. The ace judge promised to sponsor the education of participant Renu Kumar’s son for three years. The show was also exciting with a special judge, Maestro Mani Sharma, gracing the occasion. The participants were accompanied by their mothers as a part of Mother’s Day celebrations. The family special episode with Mani Sharma brought out many emotions on set.

The singing reality show airing on Aha is hosted by Sree Ram Chandra. The other two judges are Nithya Menon and Karthik. Episode 21 which aired last Friday opened with a grand entry of the special guest, and Thaman and Sree Ram Chandra seeking his blessings. Thaman who has worked with the Maestro in 94 movies, thanked him for his success.

The first participant Lalasa received positive feedback for her performance and Thaman also praised her for her efforts. The second participant Renu Kumar sang the song, Bangaru Kalla from Murari and received constructive feedback from all judges.

Renu Kumar shared that he couldn’t send his son to school during the lockdown as he did not have any work. The singer who got emotional was reassured by Thaman, as the judge promised to sponsor the kid’s education for three years. This gesture received a standing ovation from the whole set. Participants Aditi Bhavaraju and Jayanth also received positive feedback for their performance. The episode ended with a special performance for Mani Sharma.

As the finale is right around the corner, there was some tough competition seen among the participants. Episode 22 started off on a high note with Vagdevi’s performance on Madhura Madhura from the movie Arjun.

Participant Srinivas who lost his mother at a young age got extremely emotional but was later cheered by everyone else on set. Participants Pranathi and Maruthi were appreciated for their performances by the judges. The last participant Vaishnavi received the Bomma Blockbuster performance for the song Gusa Gusalade from the movie Gentleman.

The show ended on an emotional note with a special performance by all the participants. The Indian Idol Telugu Zepto performer of the week was given to Vaishnavi by the special guest Mani Sharma.

All the participants requested votes through the Aha app as the next episodes mark yet another elimination.

