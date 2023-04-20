Aha is an OTT platform that offers content exclusively in Telugu and Tamil languages. Along with this reason, their wide range of genres and reality shows such as Indian Idol, Unstoppable with NBK, and others make it a loved OTT among the masses, especially South Indian cinema fanatics. They positively gratify the audiences with back-to-back hits from the two languages. Here is a compilation of some of the latest releases on the entertainment platform. So take a break this weekend by bingeing these latest Telugu movies on Aha.

Here is a list of the latest Telugu movies on Aha.

Das Ka Dhamki

Krishna Das is a waiter by profession and falls for Keerthi. His look-alike Sanjay Rudra dies in an accident the same day Krishna loses his job. Rao Ramesh finds Krishna Das and puts him in Sanjay’s place to save the company. Vishwak Sen, Nivetha Pethuraj, Rao Ramesh, and Akshara Gowda star in the Telugu drama movie. Vishwak Sen himself directed the movie.

Burqa

It is a one-hour-20-minute film directed by Sarjun KM. The movie revolves around 21-year-old Najma (Mirnaa), who meets a stranger, Suriya (Kalaiyarasan), under unlikely circumstances. The story is set against a Muslim ritual that few people are familiar with and has four characters.

Software Blues

Featuring Sreeram Nimmala, Bhawna Choudhary, Aryaman, Basha, and other fresh faces, Software Blues is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Uma Shankar. A software employee falls in love with an ambitious girl. How he strives to win her love forms the crux.

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha

Vinaro Bhagyamu Vishnu Katha is a romantic comedy that follows the story of Vishnu and Darshana, who meet each other through the concept of phone number neighbours. Some unexpected events occur, forming the story’s plot and promising an entertaining and heartwarming tale

Boyfriend for Hire

Starring Vishwant, Malavika, Pooja Ramachandra, Harsha Vardhan, and others, Boyfriend for Hire is a Telugu comedy-drama directed by Santosh Kambhampati. The plot follows Arjun, a young charmer who takes up the profession of a boyfriend for hire. But his date spree comes to a halt when he falls in love with Divya.

Stay tuned to Yo! Vizag website and Instagram for more movie recommendations.