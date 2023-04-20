Set to hit screens on 28 April 2023, Agent, a spy thriller starring Akhil Akkineni, Mammootty and Sakshi Vaidya, is creating a pre-release buzz, raising expectations of the actor’s fans. The trailer of the action movie was released a couple of days ago and surpassed 10 million views on YouTube.

Film personalities like Mahesh Babu and Sai Dharam Tej have poured their compliments on the trailer on Twitter. In his tweet, Mahesh Babu quoted, “Agent trailer looks impressive. Stunning transformation Akhil Akkineni.” He also had a word of praise for producer Anil Sunkara for making the film on such a grand scale. Similarly, Sai Dharam Tej says that Akhil looks wild and refreshing in the movie.

Though he debuted as a hero with VV Vinayak’s Akhil: The Power of Jua in 2015, Akkineni Nagarjuna’s younger son has only one hit, Most Eligible Bachelor, to his kitty. As the movie nears its theatrical release, the actor seems confident of delivering another hit.

Meanwhile, the actor, who was in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday along with the lady in lead, Sakshi Vaidya, and others said, “I am ready to share screen space with Ram Charan if anyone comes forward with a multi-starrer project.” Stating that a major part of Agent was shot in Visakhapatnam, Akhil Akkineni exuded confidence that the film, directed by Surender Reddy, would be received well by all sections.

